Creativity and compassion can be at a premium in the classroom, and longtime teacher Curtis Dawkins brings them into play on a regular basis in his role at North Aiken Elementary School.

Dawkins, a native of Gastonia, North Carolina, has been at North Aiken for 20 years, and is launching into his third decade with a fresh set of challenges, with the coronavirus pandemic touching classrooms and homes alike. First grade is his domain, and he normally faces a classroom of about 18 pupils from a student body of around 480 overall.

"I really love being with the kids," he said. "If you don't love being with the kids, you really shouldn't be there, because they come in as all different types of kids, with all different types of problems, and all different ways of having to teach them, and all different kinds of spirits."

Dawkins, whose background also includes teaching second grade for 11 years, added, "The most difficult thing is, at our school in particular, you have to find several different ways to teach the same type of lesson, because of the diversity in background, and because of the population that we have. You have to find a different way to teach the same thing. It's not a cookie-cutter approach."

Deanna Van Cleave, another of North Aiken's first-grade teachers, chose the phrase "extremely helpful" to begin her description of Dawkins. She added, "He loves the children, and he's very involved with their families. He's taught a lot of the parents, and so when it comes to knowing the community, he's very involved."

"The children really respect him, a lot of them love him a lot, because he's quick to give them hugs, and he's very quick to tell them that he loves them, and they need a positive role model," she said, noting that Dawkins is one of relatively few men in the building.

Dawkins' local admirers include Clifton Bush, a 2020 graduate of Aiken High School who had Dawkins as his second-grade teacher in 2007-08.

"I remember how fun his classes were, as were most of his lessons," Bush said. "We were either rewarded with something, or there would be some kind of game or activity that was engaging."

"He loves his kids genuinely," said Matthew Todd, who helps at the school as a character coach and has known Dawkins for about a year. "Some teachers, you can just get their vibe that they are just in it for the paycheck. Not him. He embraces all of his kids with love and passion, as if they were his own."

Dawkins also pours energy and attention into a school-based organization known as Men in Action.

"We invite fathers and grandfathers, the husbands — the men that are in the children's lives — to be a part of the educational experience of their children, and so we bring them in, and also leaders from the community," Dawkins said.

The program's major backers include Omega Psi Phi Inc., a fraternity that has men who get on board as tutors and help children deal with social and emotional issues. It is highly relevant at North Aiken, Dawkins noted, "because most of our children are from single-parent homes, and ... I grew up with that background also, so I knew how important it would be to get others involved and to make them a part of the success at North Aiken Elementary."

"He's definitely dedicated and devoted to his craft," Todd said.

Dedication and devotion also come into play on the home front. Dawkins and his wife, Niki, live in Warrenville and have three sons: Curtis, a dispatcher with the Aiken Department of Public Safety; Jordan, a college student also known to some as a Chick-fil-A employee; and Kendell, a high school student.

"We got married young. She was 20 and I was 22," said the father of the house, whose services includes some outreach through the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses between Aiken and New Ellenton.

"I do a lot of volunteering in the community — mentoring young men who have just gotten married, teaching them Bible lessons and things of that sort — and I do a lot of that with my sons, and we've volunteered at (senior case facilities) where my sons have been reading the Bible and doing those kinds of things, too. I spend a lot of time with my sons."

He also shared some thoughts on the atmosphere at his workplace.

"The teachers there, they're tremendous educators, and they work hard and they're really a part of the community, and we have great administrators, also, who work with the community all year long, so that's one of the best things about the teachers and administrators at North Aiken," he said.

Dawkins moved from Gastonia to Columbia with his family during his middle-school years, and his path to Bears Rock Road was by way of Orangeburg. As a student in high school, he provided tutoring for pupils in elementary school, and the next major destination was South Carolina State University, to study business.

"I left South Carolina State and started working for retail establishments, and became managers at retail establishments, and then I decided to go back to school to get my education degree," he said, noting that the University of South Carolina was next, for the sake of studies in early childhood education.

George Pope, who teaches physical education at North Aiken, made similar comments. "He really cares about kids, and he's not only a great mentor to kids, but he's a great mentor to younger educators in the profession, like myself."

As for students and their attitudes about Dawkins, Pope said, "They love him. It's evident they're very affectionate with him, and they'll do anything he asks them to do, because they know he cares."

Teacher Erin Davis, one of Dawkins' collaborators in first grade at North Aiken during the past three academic years, described Dawkins as "very encouraging" in his interaction with students.

"He teaches the whole child. He teaches them how to navigate through life, in a respectful manner. He does great with the girls and the boys, but I think it's great that the boys have that ... role model to look at," she said.

"The love for his family and his wife spills over, and I think that he's also a role model not only for his students but also for his co-workers and the people around him as well. He's just loving."