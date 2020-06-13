The building known as the Center for African American History, Art and Culture has served many purposes in the 131 years it has stood in downtown Aiken – schools, a multi-purpose building, an auto shop for the Salvation Army.
Over a decade ago, some community leaders had a dream of turning the center's historic building, originally known as the Immanuel Institute, into a museum and cultural center for Aiken County's black history – a dream that, after 12 years, is closer than ever to being realized.
The Center for African American History, Art and Culture (CAAHAC) officially opened in 2018, though it still has a long way to go before becoming a fully-stocked museum.
"There were several people who knew the origin of the building and approached the city about turning it into a center for history, art and culture," said Jennifer Curtis, board president of CAAHAC. "That was 12 years ago, and we moved into the building two years ago. It was a long process."
Curtis said the process of renovating the historic building – which had sat vacant for some time when it was repurposed for CAAHAC – was difficult and costly. But the building's historic value and ties to black history in Aiken County made the process worthwhile.
"You can't bulldoze history," Curtis said.
The building was constructed as a school for freed slave children in 1889 by the Rev. W. R. Coles, a Presbyterian missionary whose descendants are active supporters of the center today.
The school, called the Immanuel Institute, served elementary students up to young adults in their early 20s who wanted to learn industrial trade.
"A lot of people traveled – some walking, some by horseback – from areas far away from here to go to school," Curtis said.
The building is known to have housed six different educational institutions over the years, but was vacant for some time after its last inhabitants – the Salvation Army – moved out.
Now, renovations are underway to modernize the building's interior for its use as a cultural center, while preserving its historic appearance and structure. Some of the original floors, all the windows, and a brick chimney are historic pieces that remain, while the building's exterior has been restored to its 130-year-old appearance.
The site usually serves as the location for Aiken's annual Juneteenth celebration – a holiday that observes the day news of the Emancipation Proclamation reached the last of the slaves in the Confederacy.
This year, the celebration is canceled due to coronavirus concerns, Curtis said.
One of the primary goals of the center would be for it to serve as an educational tool for local schools, which could bring their students on field trips to learn more about local black history.
"I read my son's South Carolina history textbook, and there was barely any mention of African Americans ... which was very different from what I got growing up in California," Curtis said. "So I thought, there's a giant hole in terms of knowledge, and this place can offer as close to experiential learning that students can get for the complete story, the complete history, of what African Americans went through when they set foot on this soil – and everything that came after."
Curtis hopes the Middle Passage exhibit – a dark, somber room designed to look like the interior of a slave ship – will be completed first. The room, which is currently empty, is curved to resemble the hull of a ship, and will house exhibits that educate about what slaves endured during the Middle Passage.
Other rooms will house exhibits that educate about African American history in Aiken County, including the role of blacks in the county's founding. Some rooms will contain rotating exhibits from other museums or artifacts and displays donated from local families and institutions.
To get there, Curtis said more donations and fundraisers are needed.
"It's doable," Curtis said. "We'll need that funding before we can fully open as a museum."
To learn more about the cultural center, visit caahac.org.