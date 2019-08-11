Elected officials from across Aiken County attended a Community Leaders Breakfast at the Clyburn Center as part of National Health Center Week.

During the Wednesday morning meeting, attendees learned more about the economic impact and services provided by South Carolina's health centers, specifically Rural Health Services Inc.'s three locations throughout Aiken County.

Funding, growth, potential partnerships with local nonprofits and new research projects were hot topics of discussion during the breakfast meeting. 

Kristina Rackley is a general assignment reporter with the Aiken Standard. 

