Coming “home” to Banksia: Museum attendees learn about history of Aiken County By Cindy Kubovic ckubovic@aikenstandard.com Cindy Kubovic 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now Christine Kokoszka and Walt Kokoszka Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic Buy Now Lorrie Jones and Roberta Burkhart Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic Buy Now Linda Johnson and Lauren Virgo Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic Buy Now Beth Warnat Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save The Aiken County Historical Museum held its monthly tour on July 23 to enlighten attendees on what it was like living in Aiken County in the past. Cindy Kubovic is the staff photographer for the Aiken Standard. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Cindy Kubovic This Week's Circulars