With Christmas just three days away, Santa Claus is one busy “Jolly Old Elf.”

But The Claus – aka St. Nicholas, Kris Kringle and the Man with the Bag – took time recently for a quick trip from the North Pole to Aiken to share some of his Christmas secrets.

He talked about his favorite kind of cookie, why his suit is red, how reindeer fly and, most importantly, how does he really know if you've been naughty or nice.

Here is Santa's exclusive interview with the Aiken Standard.

The best of Santa Claus • Date and place of birth: 1823 – I sprung from the poem “Visit from St. Nicholas” and imagination.

AS: How do you know if children have been nice or naughty?

SANTA: Santa has an iPhone App, “Santa’s List,” that gives the percentage good – from 10% to 99% – based on a child's fingerprint. They love to compete with each other! Ho, ho, ho!

AS: What makes your sleigh and reindeer fly?

SANTA: Clearly, it’s the “Magic of Christmas.” Until then, they eat organic reindeer food and bulk up!

AS: Are the other reindeer jealous of Rudolph because he gets all the good press?

SANTA: Oh, yes! Santa is writing new songs for Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner and Blitzen. Occasionally, one may be put in time out – not often though!

AS: Do you have a favorite Christmas song?

SANTA: Oh, yes, “Up on the Housetop, Click, Click, Click, Down Through the Chimney ….” Then to tease Mrs. Claus, “Santa, Baby.” Ho, ho, ho!

AS: Why is your suit red?

SANTA: I love chocolate-covered cherries – that red just seems to drip on my coat! So red hides my habit. Ho, ho, ho! Besides, it’s my favorite color!

AS: How long have you been growing your beard?

SANTA: Hmmm, I've been growing it as long as I can remember! I trim it when it gets caught in my belt buckle.

AS: Do you have a favorite cookie to find beside the tree on Christmas Eve?

SANTA: Oh, yes, love the round ones! Ho, ho, ho!

AS: What do your reindeer eat?

SANTA: Organic veggies mostly, they especially love carrots.

AS: How do you get in homes that don't have a chimney and fireplace?

SANTA: A magic key or fairy dust touching the side of my nose.

AS: Santa, have you ever got stuck in a chimney?

SANTA: I’ll never tell, but I’m good at wiggling! Ho, ho, ho!

AS: How do you travel around the world in just one night to deliver toys?

SANTA: Christmas magic! Time becomes simultaneous; quantum fields allow me to be everywhere at once – quantum entanglement. Don’t you love science!?

AS: What does Mrs. Claus do while you're delivering toys?

SANTA: Sings and warms the hot tub for my tired old bones.

AS: What are you giving Mrs. Claus for Christmas this year? We won't tell.

SANTA: A new red dress, apron and a share of cookies from around the world!

AS: How do you prepare for your Christmas Eve sleigh ride?

SANTA: Hot tub while reviewing letters to Santa and coordinating with elves. I try not to disappoint children – of all ages.

AS: Do you take a vacation?

SANTA: Oh, yessssss, I love to go to Ocean Lakes and meet families on vacation.

AS: What's the best way for children to send you their Christmas lists: traditional mail, email, text?

SANTA: There is an elf in charge of each. You can even call!

AS: Santa, are you really jolly all the time?

Santa: ??? Is there any other way – ho, ho, ho!

AS: Santa, what do you say to people who don't believe in you?

SANTA: Oh, they will – everyone wants presents from Santa!

AS: What is your favorite thing about Christmas?

SANTA: Children's beautiful smiles, those eyes of wonder and Christmas hugs!

AS: Christmas is just three days away. What would you like to say to boys and girls of all ages reading this story?

SANTA: I am coming children. My sleigh is full. My heart is full of love for you and yours. You may not see me, but you may hear me – ho, ho, ho!