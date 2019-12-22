Christmas Craft Show: Local residents find unique, handmade gifts for the holidays By Cindy Kubovic ckubovic@aikenstandard.com Cindy Kubovic Author email Dec 22, 2019 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 9 Buy Now Barb Novak and Chet Novak Cindy Kubovic Buy Now Cindy Cosby, Michelle Hammons and Sharon Saylor Cindy Kubovic Buy Now Deirdre Barber and Carolyn Neal Cindy Kubovic Buy Now Eleanor Armstrong and Kim Steele Cindy Kubovic Buy Now Susan O’Bryan and DiAnn Bell Cindy Kubovic Buy Now Alexis Black, Lila Jane Black, Monica Keenan and Willene Johnson Cindy Kubovic Buy Now Paulette Rooney and Karen Turner Cindy Kubovic Buy Now Sophia Armstrong and Ladonna Armstrong Cindy Kubovic Buy Now Shelby Wilkie Cindy Kubovic Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The City of Aiken held its 49th annual Christmas Craft Show on Dec. 6 and 7 at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center. Cindy Kubovic is the staff photographer for the Aiken Standard. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sunday Best Aiken Christmas Craft Show Cindy Kubovic Author email This Week's Circulars