A local society helps children with ties to early America learn about the history of the nation, help others, and gain vital personal skills.
John Verenes, 12, is one of those kids. He’s the president of the local Children of the American Revolution William Stroud Society and has been a society member for four years. He is also the state recording secretary.
“I have been interested in history, and my grandma thought it would be a good idea if I joined this organization,” John said. “We learn about history. We meet new people. We go to meetings and service activities.”
Robin Verenes, John’s grandmother and senior society president, listed some of the benefits of the organization for children.
Before becoming president, John was the chaplain of the chapter, so he would send get-well cards and birthday cards to members. Now that he is society president, he conducts meetings, writes a message in the society newsletter, and even spoke to Aiken City Council last year for Constitution Week.
“This gives children an opportunity for public speaking, to encourage confidence, and to learn about working with others and also having fun and learn about the history of the nation,” Robin said.
The children also do presentations at the society’s meetings, and they’ve created programs on various topics such as conservation, technology as a result of World War II, history of U.S. currency and others.
“The kids do these presentations. Sometimes we have guest speakers, but the kids do the research and do the presentations,” Robin said.
Sixteen-year-old Lindsey Yaun is the past president of the society, and the upcoming president of the state society.
Yaun got involved when she was 10 years old. Her step-grandmother is a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and wanted to see if one of her grandchildren could be involved with the C.A.R. William Stroud Society.
Members must prove lineage, so Yaun used a high school project a family member did that traced back five generations, and then her grandmother did more research to prove lineage and Yaun was approved to join in August 2014.
Her great-grandmother then joined the D.A.R. at age 99 to have a special connection to Yaun, something Yaun said means a lot to her.
“I was president of the William Stroud Society for three years, and my first year as president I won the G. Taylor Davis Award for Outstanding Society President, and that’s like the highest honor you can have for the state as a member not as a senior,” she said.
Yaun was a little apprehensive at her first state conference, but said during the next one, she was a state officer and knew everyone.
One thing she enjoys the most about the society is the friendships, and she met one of her best friends through C.A.R.
“I’m a people person, so I can become friends with a brick wall. So I’m friends with everybody in the society,” she said, adding she makes sure that no one has to stand alone or not have anyone to talk to. She now has friends all over the state because of C.A.R.
The society also has given her public speaking skills.
“I definitely learned public speaking, because before I was so shy and I didn’t want to talk to anybody – you could only get me to talk (if) you forced me to – and now I can speak in public in many different places.”
Robin said the society raises money and donates to different organizations. Members have contributed personal items to patients at Charlie Norwood VA Hospital in Augusta, raised money for Wreaths Across America, and have volunteered at a local horse rescue.
As state society president, Yaun's project will help fund the Fisher House in Charleston.
The Children of the America Revolution is non-political, and the William Stroud Society is supported by the Trenton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
To find out more information, visit the Children of the American Revolution William Stroud Society page on Facebook.