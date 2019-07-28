A sports camp was held this month at Aiken High School, which was the first of its kind – a basketball camp for girls put on by the Aiken Department of Public Safety Police Athletic League, or PAL, along with the high school.
This free camp was made possible with the talents and care of a local young woman, who is the director of PAL – a nonprofit organization that provides athletic and recreational activities for children who may not be afforded the opportunity to participate in standard athletic programs.
Teagan Green, 26, PAL director and assistant girl's basketball coach at Aiken High School, has become the heart and soul of the program – as she is always pushing for bigger and better opportunities for local children.
She teamed up with some of the Aiken High girls' basketball coaches to hold the basketball camp on July 13, where they ran drills with 17 local girls who attended the program.
All the participating girls were split into different groups based on their age, and, for about three hours, they learned the ins and outs of basketball.
"During my time here, I've actually experienced our number of girls playing basketball go down," Green said. "We realized the decrease in the number of basketball players trying out for girls' basketball, so we wanted to do something for the kids in the community – not just to get girls back in the swing of things with basketball, but also to give those kids an opportunity they would not normally be afforded."
The goal of the PAL program is to improve the quality of life for children and citizens living in the City of Aiken. The program strives to reduce idle time for young people through instilling self-discipline, improving self-esteem, promoting school attendance and academic performance, teaching basic life skills and developing better relationships.
Green has only held the director position with the Aiken Public Safety PAL for around two years, but, in that short time, her ambition and dedication to the program's mission has advanced PAL to new heights.
The league, which was founded in 2006, now offers programs for children interested in playing football, basketball, cheerleading and track.
The one sport that has not been offered yet is a baseball program – but, not for long, if Green is to get her way.
She said a PAL baseball team is a huge goal for her, and she plans to do whatever it takes to make it a reality for local kids in the near future.
The PAL football team, called the Panthers, was the first sports program offered after PAL was founded.
The team starts their season each year in Augusta, around the same time school starts. The team plays as part of the Aiken County Youth Football League, facing off against the other youth teams in the ACYFL.
The football players also now have their own cheer squad, made up of the girls and/or boys participating in the PAL cheerleading program.
"The football team has really come a long way since it was started, being the first program offered by Aiken Public Safety PAL," Green said. "It's awesome to watch the kids participate, work really hard and build a strong team bond together."
The teamwork the kids learn through the PAL programs teaches them many life skills and lessons that could become useful tools for the children once they reach adulthood, she said.
Realizing the potential that teaching these kids life skills could have on their future and the people they become gave Green an idea to push the program a bit further with the addition of a new program to PAL – a leadership program focusing on an array of important life skills the children will likely use later in life.
"My mother died about four years ago now, and it was a life-changing experience for me," Green said. "I had to grow up right then and there, and, in my grief, I also had to start worrying about things like finances – which, up until that point, was something I hadn't really had to deal with and I had no idea what I was doing. I had to just learn as I went, asking people questions and figuring things out for myself. Of course, everything worked out, but that was still a very stressful time in my life. And I just think about how much easier it would have made things if I had already been introduced to these skills at a young age and had some idea as to what I was getting into."
Green said the majority of public schools rarely offer any kind of finance course available to students, which she said she finds "ridiculous" in 2019.
"Why wouldn't schools want to teach the kids important skills that they will actually use in their adult life, like budgeting and saving money?" she said. "At least this new program we are offering is a start."
The new leadership program is scheduled to begin this fall.
As for the girls' basketball camp held in July, Green was happy with how well it went, being as it was the PAL's first camp of its kind.
"It really turned out great," Green said. "We really blocked it out for about 25 to 30 girls, but with the number being 17, it allowed us to focus on them individually much more. Everyone also really enjoyed themselves."
Brayana Glover, 8, and Morgan Scott, 7, said this was their first time attending a girls basketball camp, and they not only enjoyed themselves and made new friends, but also learned about different aspects involved with the game of basketball they had never known before.
"I really had fun," Glover said.
Scott said she enjoyed practicing her shot, along with several other girls her age.
Since the camp went over so well, Green said she expects PAL will hold future basketball camps, hopefully making this recent girls' basketball camp an annual summer event.
Aiken Public Safety PAL is ran almost entirely by Green, who has been given the freedom to direct the programs as she sees fit. She does have to go before the PAL board, made up of residents from the community – including Aiken Public Safety Chief Charles Barranco, but their input is minor, she said.
"I'm always just thinking of what can we do to make the program better for the children," she said.
Aiken Public Safety started the PAL program in 2006 after realizing there was a need for organized sports programs for underprivileged children in the area, Green said.
However, while the department did start PAL, the program is run as a separate entity more-or-less, with no funding coming from the agency. The PAL program is self-funded, using the yearly fees required from participants to make sure the program is successful.
The yearly fee required for each child participating in one or more of the PAL programs offered throughout the year is just $40, and all of that money goes directly back into the program, helping fund camps, sporting events and fun activities for the children.
Green, who is employed through Aiken Public Safety, said each year a few officers will volunteer their time to help coach the kids within the different programs.
"(The department) takes pride in the fact that we can provide these opportunities for our community," said Lt. Jake Mahoney, with Aiken Public Safety. "Since the program was started, we have seen more kids register to participate each year, meaning the Police Athletic League is not just a good idea, but something the Aiken community actually needed. It really is wonderful to see it continue to thrive."
PAL also provides support for the youth and families in Aiken.
PAL will supply all participants with any uniforms or sports gear they may need – aside from shoes, which Green said is the only item parents must supply.
Anyone interested in having their children participate in the 2019-2020 PAL football or cheer programs, which are starting this fall, can register now with Green by calling 803-295-9007 or sending her an email at tgreen@cityofaiken.sc.gov.
Registration for the new leadership PAL program will begin in August.