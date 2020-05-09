Before Cherell Butler got to high school, she knew what she wanted to do with her life.

Although her family steered her toward traditional careers in teaching or nursing, Butler had a different vision for her future: criminal justice.

That foundation coupled with a strong faith led Butler to work with children, adolescents and families for more than 30 years as a juvenile probation officer, clinical counselor and social worker, and she is still working to help make her community a better place.

“I always knew what I wanted to do. Isn't that something?” Butler said. “I always knew from the time I was in the eighth grade that I wanted to go into the legal justice system. I always wanted to work with criminal justice. It's not that I didn't have an interest in teaching or nursing, but that wasn't my passion. I know that God has called me to help people and instill hope that life can be better.”

Butler grew up in rural Pennsylvania outside Pittsburgh. Her paternal grandfather, maternal grandfather and father, Samuel Foster, who had migrated north from Georgia and Alabama, worked in the steel mills. Her mother, Geneva Foster, worked for Westinghouse.

After graduating from high school, where she was the homecoming queen and named “Outstanding Personality,” Butler attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania, graduating in three-and-a-half years with a major in criminal justice and a minor in sociology.

Right out of college, Beaver County, Pennsylvania, hired Butler as a juvenile probation officer.

“I worked with more of the hard-core juveniles. That meant they had to have contact with me four to five days a week,” she said. “All of my clients – every single one – did not finish high school, and they all got in trouble under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”

Butler saw the patterns of not finishing school and substance abuse in her clients and wanted to understand them better.

“I wanted to know what is the root of the problem. What are the issues?” she said. “I wanted to get to the dynamics: how can we prevent this from happening? Let's get to the source.”

That desire to understand and help her clients break the cycle of not finishing school and drug and alcohol abuse led Butler back to graduate school, and she earned her Master of Social Work degree with a focus on individual, group and family counseling from the University of Pittsburgh.

While in graduate school, Butler did an internship with a drug and alcohol program in Pennsylvania. After she graduated, the program offered her a job as a counselor, working with adolescents and their families.

“I did a lot of individual assessments, a lot of group counseling with adolescents, but then kind of veered off into working with women,” Butler said. “Women became one of my special groups because women bring so much to the table. We bring the children, the relationships. We talk more, too. We're more verbal. So I found myself really focusing on women in treatment.”

When her first marriage brought her south to Aiken, Butler interviewed for a position with the health department and was hired “on the spot,” she said. As a social worker she traveled the region – from Allendale to Barnwell to North Augusta – working again with adolescents, especially teen moms.

Wanting more flexibility and time to spend with her two daughters, Alexis and Amy, Butler next took a job as an attendance supervisor for Aiken County Public Schools. Working with elementary, middle and high school students and their families in Area 1, she did drop-out reports, made home visits and spent almost every Thursday in court working with students and parents who had violated the S.C. Attendance Law.

Again, Butler saw generational patterns.

“A lot of times, they were dealing with economic disadvantages and generations of people not seeing the importance of finishing high school,” Butler said.

After 14 years, Butler wanted a change and started praying, asking God to show her where to go.

“I wanted something different, but I did not know what I wanted,” Butler said. “I just knew I wanted to do something different. I was tired of being in the courtroom.”

In 2001, God answered Butler's prayers with a position as a parenting teacher and later the coordinator of the Parenting Program at the school district's Freedman Early Learning Center in Graniteville. There, she also provided leadership for the Family Literacy Parenting Program and directed the Early Child Care Program.

Butler's position at Freedman gave her the opportunity to work not only with young children but also their families to help try to break the cycle of not finishing school.

“I was conducting parenting sessions,” she said. “I had the opportunity to really work with parents and help them understand the value and importance of education, the importance of getting their children involved in school and the importance of reading.

“I wanted them to become partners with the schools because a lot of the parents I worked with didn't feel like partners. They sometimes found schools to be intimidating. I don't want to sound negative when I say that, but that's what I dealt with. That was their perception.”

Butler also emphasized to parents the value of early education and especially reading to children at an early age.

“It's important to start at age 0,” she said. “Age 0 to 3 months is the time to start that early development.”

Butler also worked to help teen and adult parents finish their high school diplomas or get their GEDs.

“The bottom line was we wanted them to be self-sufficient,” she said. “Getting their high school diplomas, getting their GED, being able to increase their incomes and make more money, then furthering their educations by going to a technical college and then transferring to a four-year college – that was the key.”

After 30 years with the school district, Butler retired in 2017, but retirement opened up a whole new phase of her career, allowing her to continue to serve her community.

The owner of what was then the Aiken Counseling Group asked Butler to join them, and she agreed – but only to work two and a half days a week. In 2018, the opportunity opened for Butler to take over the practice.

Butler was busy and wanted to spend more time with her family, especially her mother, who had relocated to Aiken. She had no plans to take over a business, but her husband, Ernest Butler, whom she married in 2010, said “go for it.”

“My husband is a risk taker, and he has faith like you would not believe,” said Butler, striking one hand against the other for emphasis. “He is the most supportive, positive, encouraging person. I've never heard that man complain. My husband is my No. 1 supporter.

“He said we'll pray about it, and if God means for you to have it, it's going to work out. And believe it or not, guess what happened? It worked out.”

When Butler started working part-time for the counseling group, the center had 4,000 patients.

“I asked God to use me. I know my purpose. I know I've been called to serve, and I could not imagine 4,000 people not having services for behavioral health or mental health,” she said. “We do not have enough providers in this county. We do not have enough psychiatrists. I can count on one hand the number of psychiatrists we have in this county.”

With help from her husband, daughters and her children from her blended family, Jamie, Shaneya and Shanna, Butler opened her newly rebranded counseling center in September 2018. Her mother, who loves to clean, even comes in twice a week.

A new business needs a new name, and Butler again went to her family – and God - for ideas.

“I prayed about the name, and I talked to my oldest daughter,” she said. “We prayed about what to name the business, and we came up with Complete Care Counseling because I want people to be whole. When we get whole, we focus on ourselves emotionally, mentally, physically and spiritually. In order to be healthy, you have to work on yourself daily. It's a work in progress.”

Today, Complete Care Counseling's eight licensed counselors and psychiatrist, working days, nights and weekends, serve 2,000 patients.

The clinicians, who work with children, adolescents and adults, provide individual, family, group and marriage counseling services for a variety of issues, including anxiety, depression, stress disorders, substance abuse, addiction, eating disorders, learning disorders, geriatric concerns and grief reaction, according to the group's website.

Butler said she believes the COVID-19 pandemic will only heighten the need for counseling.

“People are struggling with depression, anxiety, alcohol abuse, and that's going to go up,” she said. “Drug abuse is going to go up. Alcohol abuse is going to go up. Criminal domestic violence is going to go up. Physical abuse is going to go up, and we're going to see more physical abuse with children.”

Although she now sometimes works six days a week and sometimes 12 hours a day, Butler said she has not thought twice about taking on a business in retirement.

“I told my husband that I asked God to use me, but I didn't know that he was going to take me out of my comfort zone materially, emotionally, physically, spiritually and financially,” she said. “I thought I prayed a lot before. I thought I had faith before. This is a totally different level.”

Butler said she's always had a “servant's heart.”

“I asked God to use me. I know my purpose. I know I've been called to serve,” she said. “There's something special about giving back. It makes you feel good.”

Butler teaches children's church and the nursery preschool class at her church, Friendship Baptist in Aiken, where she's also the chairman of the Hospitality Committee.

She is the president of her sorority, the Aiken Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., a service sorority based on Christian principles, focusing on academics, scholarship and public service.

Butler has worked with the United Way of Aiken County Inc. for many years. She is the chairman of the Ensuring Self-Sufficiency committee and is a member of the Women's Leadership Council and Executive Board.

With her years of experience, Butler also provides clinical supervision to new counselors looking to become licensed through The Aiken Center, which offers treatment, intervention, prevention and education to reduce the negative effects of substance use, abuse and addiction, according to its website.

Butler has done contract work with the center for more than 30 years to keep up her counseling skills.

“My goal is to help people to get licensed and certified and get their CAC, which is a Certified Addiction Counselor,” she said. “We have a shortage of people coming into the field to provide counseling services. My goal to see more people in the field.”

Butler gives back to herself by eating healthy and exercising.

“I love gardening,” she said. “I started a garden, and I eat a lot of fresh vegetables, a lot of fresh fruits. I work out three to four days of the week.”

To achieve balance, “I have to stay prayed up. I have to meditate. I have to be around positivity and positive people,” Butler said. “As I said, my husband is so positive and always smiling. My support group is very important: my family, my mom, my husband, my children, my blended family, my church family. I could not do without my church family.

“I start the day with stretching, but before I start stretching, I start praying to God and thanking him for another day. I turn on the gospel station, get my coffee and read my daily devotion – not one but two – and I start reading the Bible in order to equip myself to deal with all the hurt and pain that people are suffering.”

Butler loves to travel, too. Before the coronavirus shut down theaters, her daughters had planned to take her to see the Broadway hit musical “Hamilton,” and her husband had arranged a trip to Aruba this month for her birthday.

Butler has passed her love of giving to her family.

When her daughter Amy was little, she came home from Aiken Elementary and asked if they could buy some Christmas gifts for a girl in her class.

“I had to tell my child that meant she'd have to give up some gifts, and she said, 'Mommy, I'll do that,' and, you know what, we still do every Christmas,” Butler said. “Now that my daughters are successful, they call me and say, 'OK, who do you want us to support?'

“I ask them to remember, no matter what they do in life, to remember that people helped them along the way. Pick somebody up. Help somebody. The legacy is to give back to others. That's what it's all about.”