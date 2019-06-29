One of Aiken’s biggest advocates for the preservation of historic buildings and the city’s old-time charm developed her passion for the past as a child.

Charlotte Wiedenman previously lived in Charleston, where structures from the 1700s and 1800s are treasured.

“My dad and my granddad had a business where they would go in and work with an insurance company to do repairs and renovations on buildings – mostly homes – that had fire damage and water damage,” Wiedenman said. “Frequently, I would go to the job sites to visit them, so I had a lot of exposure to old buildings, and that really created my love for preservation. I specifically remember a house on Hasell Street that had the most amazing closet under the staircase for the doorbell chime.”

When issues arise involving the protection of Aiken’s notable residences and other reminders of days gone by, Wiedenman speaks out at City Council and County Council meetings, urging elected officials not to demolish them.

Wiedenman, who is the president of the Historic Aiken Foundation, also tried, without success, to halt plans to raise the maximum height limit for buildings in downtown Aiken and to raze a house once owned by the well-known philanthropist Ola Hitt, who died in 2013.

The battle to stop the subdivision of estates in Aiken’s Horse District is still underway, but Wiedenman hasn’t waved the white flag yet.

Sometimes, Wiedenman feels like the main character in the Dr. Seuss book “The Lorax,” whose attempt to save his beloved Truffula Trees fails even though he provides evidence that their demise will damage the environment.

“I’m like that with old buildings,” Wiedenman said. “I must keep warning people. Maybe it (their destruction) will slow down before it’s too late.”

Meanwhile, Wiedenman pushes onward, hoping that local leaders will respond favorably to her words of caution about the future of former landmarks.

“I think maybe Aiken is in somewhat of an identity crisis,” Wiedenman said. “There is this amazing past here that could be used as a springboard to capitalize on and further improve the attractiveness of the city (to tourists and home purchasers). But Aiken keeps trying to compete and be like other places that are totally different – such as North Augusta and Greenville – instead of focusing on what makes it unique and really promoting and protecting that heritage.”

In addition to Aiken and Charleston, Wiedenman has lived in Texas, Alaska, California and other locations.

Before attending Colorado State University and studying biology, genetics and entomology, Wiedenman spent a year in Belgium.

“I wanted to learn to speak French, and I did,” she said.

When Wiedenman entered college, her goal was to become a doctor.

“I was on a premed kind of plan,” Wiedenman said. “But I got turned off by that whole track because of people doing volunteer work, not because they had a love for it, but because it looked good on their resumes.”

While complaining to her adviser about that, Wiedenman received some advice that she heeded.

“He told me, ‘Charlotte, don’t be a physician, be a dentist. They don’t get called out in the night. Their patients don’t typically die on them. And they have a normal life,’” Wiedenman said.

She ended up at the Medical University of South Carolina’s dental school, and while there, Wiedenman became a member of the Preservation Society of Charleston.

That organization’s activities, she discovered, were much more fun than her classes.

“I hated every minute of dental school,” Wiedenman said. “ I just didn’t enjoy it, probably because I am a very creative person. But I stuck with it because the only thing you can do with one year of dental school is pay off the debt.”

After completing her education, Wiedenman worked for dental supply and insurance companies while hoping for the opportunity to settle down in Aiken.

During her senior year at Colorado State, “my mother moved to Aiken,” Wiedenman said. “She would call and leave messages on my answering machine about the quirky things that were happening there.”

When Wiedenman went to South Carolina to visit, her mother, Joan Bozzone, showed her around.

“She took me through downtown on Laurens Street and then up to Banksia (home of the Aiken County Historical Museum),” Wiedenman said. “At that point, I absolutely fell in love with Aiken. Before then, it had always been just a stopover on the way to Atlanta. It was a place where you bought gas and got a MoonPie.”

Wiedenman married her husband, Boyd, in 2003, and five years later, they moved to Aiken when he accepted a job offer at the Savannah River Site.

For a while, Wiedenman stayed at home with their three children before returning to the dental field.

She began working one day a week at Aiken Dental Associates in 2009 and later added a second day to her weekly schedule.

Even though her memories of dental school remain unpleasant, Wiedenman enjoys figuring out solutions for tooth and gum problems.

“I found a practice that suits me well, and I love my patients,” Wiedenman said. “It’s not fancy, pie-in-the-sky dentistry. It’s for people who don’t want to be in pain, who want to be able to function and who don’t want to put a Cadillac in their mouths. My patients need me, and I derive a lot of pleasure from being there for them and giving them alternatives when it seems like there might not be any alternatives.”

When not practicing dentistry, Wiedenman keeps busy through her involvement in a variety of community organizations.

She is a former vice president and secretary of the Aiken Center for the Arts’ Board of Directors.

Wiedenman also has been a member and/or officer of the Trenton, Henry Middleton and Esther Marion chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

In addition to serving as president of the Historic Aiken Foundation, Wiedenman currently is the vice president of the Friends of Hopelands and Rye Patch, historian of the Garden Club of Aiken and vice president of the Student Club.

She also is on St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church’s Cemetery and Grounds Committee.

Wiedenman and her family live in a historic Folk Victorian house that was built in the 1880s on Hayne Avenue.

Surrounding the residence is a garden that is designed “to match the period of the home, and that is incredibly important to me,” Wiedenman said. “Another big thing for me is recognizing plants that have fallen out of favor and then saving them and propagating them. I’ve tried to get camellias that predate 1900.”

In addition, before Ola Hitt’s home was demolished, “I dug up everything I could possibly get from the yard and planted it in my garden,” Wiedenman said. “I have a lot of irises, canna lilies and roses from Ola that have been preserved.”

Wiedenman strives to expose her children to Aiken’s past and encourages them to develop an appreciation for the architecture of previous eras.

“One day I was driving with my youngest, Walker, on Aiken’s Southside,” Wiedenman said. “Out of nowhere he said, ‘This is so ugly.’”

It was a comment that gave Wiedenman hope.

“Maybe, if people keep beating their heads against the wall and saying, ‘Stop,’ someone will listen, and we’ll be able to save some of what is pretty in Aiken,” Wiedenman said. “Old buildings are a connection to our past. They show us the influence of the people who came before us. To actually be able to see them is so much better than looking at a postcard or a historical marker.”