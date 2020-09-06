On Monday, Aug. 31, Children's Place Inc. held its annual fundraising event, Celebrity Waiter Night, in downtown Aiken and at several other locations.
Funds are generated through corporate sponsorships, tips from diners, and raffle ticket sales for a pair of diamond earrings donated by Floyd and Green Jewelers. While the 10 participating restaurants earn profits from all dining options, Children's Place takes in all tips and donations from diners, which goes back into the Therapeutic Childcare Program.
This year’s venues included many local favorites, such as Casa Bella, Grumpy's Sports Pub, Malia’s, Mellow Mushroom, Newberry Hall, Tailgate Tavern, The Alley Downtown Taproom, The Highland Park Grille, The Village Café and Whiskey Alley.
The event was originally scheduled for the Monday after Mother's Day, as per tradition, but was pushed back for safety reasons, said Peggy Ford, executive director of Children's Place. Participating in the cause were notable "celebrity" figures in the Aiken community who served as waiters.
Cristi Williams, Celebrity Waiter Night co-chair, said, "We are excited about continuing the tradition of Celebrity Waiter Night because it enables Children's Place Inc. to provide services to children and families in need."
Participants were wearing masks during the event and only removed them for a brief moment for photos.