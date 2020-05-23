One of Aiken’s most active, well-traveled artists also has a keen interest in heritage, and traces her American ancestry back to the days of the Stamp Act, the Boston Tea Party and the original Gadsden ("Don't Tread on Me") flag.
Carolyn Miller, who also has a background in real estate and horses, is an enthusiastic member of the Daughters of the American Revolution – an Aiken-based chapter, in particular, named in memory of a colonial-era planter who was captured by the British during the Revolutionary War and is remembered as part of South Carolina's most prominent families.
“She is just a beloved member of the Henry Middleton chapter,” said fellow DAR member Judy Justice, who pointed out that Miller is also a member of the Woman’s Club of Aiken.
Justice credited Miller with a tremendous role in revitalizing the Henry Middleton group, which was “just about to go under” just before Miller came on board, in 2010. “We had about 10 members coming to meetings, and most of those were probably in their 80s, and when she became registrar, and I was the regent that year, she and I got to looking at the book, and we said, ‘We’ve got to get this turned around. We don’t even have enough people to support what our chapter needed to go do for activities.'”
Justice described Miller, serving as a registrar, as having "responsibility for doing genealogy, to help a potential member join the organization."
She added, "One of the things that Carolyn had been doing in the past was a lot of genealogy on horses and horse breeds, so she was very adept with being able to put those skills into our skill set of looking at family histories and all of that, so it just transitioned really well, and she was just phenomenal at it."
Over the next couple of years, the Henry Middleton chapter grew to include more than 100 new members – “unbelievable,” in Justice’s description. Miller, she said, is “just an outstanding person.”
Miller, looking at the present and also back a few decades, shared a thought on life in general. "Every day is a God-given day, no matter how good or bad it is. I'm glad to have it, and I mean that."
Her bookshelves are stocked with volumes that date back several generations, with highlights that include a hand-written journal from an ancestor who was a prisoner in Andersonville, Georgia – site of the infamous Confederate prison camp that became a death trap for thousands of Union soldiers. Bible reading is also now a regular part of Miller's schedule.
One of Miller's areas of excellence is research focusing on genealogy. Her DAR involvement began when she found a connection with the Gallup family, of polling fame. The years that followed saw her unearth connections with other patriots: Simeon Abel, Elisha Leffingwel, Jonathan Avery, Samuel Abel, Eliphalet Baldwin, George Williams and Charles Hewitt.
Miller’s husband, Jerry, is a Navy retiree with a background in submarines, with 32 years of experience. They live in the area of Chime Bell Church Road, where construction crews have been busy on a variety of Miller-related projects over the years. This is the Millers' 46th year of marriage, and their home is stocked with family heirlooms from around the eastern United States as well as souvenirs from their years of living abroad.
Military life is a familiar concept for the DAR leader, as she grew up bouncing from place to place, as the daughter in an Army family. The decades that followed brought enthusiasm for showing and breeding miniature horses, any area where Miller experienced success in shows around the country.
Between the two of them, the Millers have strong connections with a wide range of communities. The lady of the house was born at Fort Knox, Kentucky, and that same year, her dad was ordered to the Pentagon, so the family shifted gears and wound up getting to know Washington, D.C.
The years that followed saw the family move on to Munich, Germany, and on to New London, Connecticut. Charleston came along eventually, followed by Connecticut, Charleston again and then (after Hurricane Hugo) Abbeville. Aiken was their next destination.
Miller is also a doll-maker (with clothing for dolls among her creations), sculptor and painter.
“She paints in the style of the Old Masters, so she does a lot of still-life paintings,” Justice said, recalling a group of creators that included Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo and Raphael.
“As a matter of fact, one of my most treasured pieces is a painting of my grandmother’s copper … tea kettle that she had, and Carolyn painted that for me, and it is just beautiful.”
Miller also has a strong appreciation for equine beauty, due to her years of working in horse breeding. As indicated in a September 1994 article she wrote for "Miniature Horse Voice," she can distinguish between a silver dapple and a dappled gray, and can discuss the gene that causes "both the eumelanin (black or brown) and the phaeomelanin (yellow or red) to be restricted to one side of the hair shaft."
These days, the horse population on the Millers' acreage is relatively low. "We have four old mares, and ... we have one gelding. They're all about 18 to 27 years old," she said.
"It was our last batch, and it was basically decided that when we got here, we weren't breeding anymore. We were just going to enjoy the herd and allow them to enjoy life."
The household's smaller members include a friendly, chubby Chihuahua named Grace BN Angel, and two feral felines (Mama Cat and Kiddy Cat). Referring to the cat crew, Miller noted, "They have both been fixed and they own the property."
Pet art is also part of Miller's professional life as she does equine and canine graphite portraiture, and is a member of the Aiken Artist Guild, Morris Museum of Art and Gertrude Herbert Institute of Art. Her focus on history, over the years, has also led to involvement with the National Society of the United Daughters of 1812, the National Society of New England Women and the Colonial Dames of America.
DAR member Desiree Voegele, also with the Henry Middleton chapter, chose the words persistent, loyal, knowledgeable and determined to describe Miller.
"She loves to teach. She's not a teacher, but she loves to teach and she loves to share and she loves genealogy and helping others find their ancestors and their lines in the past," Voegele said, noting that Miller's efforts have resulted in recognition at the national level.
"She has just taken our chapter to the top, and ... she has been a true soldier. She is. She's a warrior, and she really wants people to understand where they come from, and their past, and to carry that on ... It's pretty special," Voegele added. "I found it pretty special when I discovered my patriot."
Miller was quick to credit her DAR neighbors for strong work in a variety of service projects and other endeavors. "It takes the all to make the whole," she said.
"It may be that certain women are good leaders and others are wonderful followers and workers ... but I will come up with ideas, and Judy will come up with ideas, and the women are just most wonderful at wanting to follow and complete their community work," she said, citing the example of a recent effort to clean and generally improve Aiken County Veterans Memorial Park, the site of a variety of patriotic observances.
Henry Middleton, the namesake of Miller's DAR chapter, is largely known via his association with one of the South's most popular tourist attractions: Middleton Place, a plantation in Dorchester County, near Charleston, and home to the United States' oldest landscaped gardens.
Middleton and his wife, the former Mary Baker Williams, had seven children who reached adulthood, including Arthur Middleton, one of South Carolina's two signers of the Declaration of Independence. The family intermingled, over the decades, with such other prominent South Carolina clans as the Draytons, Pinckneys, Manigaults and Rutledges.