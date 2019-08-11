The 2019 Aiken City Council Political Forum was held Aug. 6 in the Municipal Building downtown.

The four District 3 candidates: John Brecht, who is a Democrat, and Republicans Kay Biermann Brohl, John Klecker and Nick Weaver, got to address questions put together by the Aiken Standard, who organized the event in front of a live audience.

The Republican primary for District 3 will take place Tuesday, Aug. 13. Only residents who live in District 3 can vote in the primary. 

Other forum participants included City of Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon, a Republican who is unopposed in his reelection bid, and Gail Diggs, a Democrat, who is seeking to return to her District 1 City Council seat.

Diggs will face Jeremy Stevens, a Republican, in the general election. Stevens declined to participate in the forum.

Cindy Kubovic is the staff photographer for the Aiken Standard.​

Tags