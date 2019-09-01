To get ready for Aiken’s Makin’, the Busy Bakers at the Tri-Development Center of Aiken County have to really live up to their name.
For the 43rd edition of the craft show Sept. 6 and 7, they will be preparing approximately 3,000 cookies, around 100 bags of cheese rounds, eight dozen brownies, six dozen muffins and other goodies to sell in their booth.
Tri-Development provides services in Aiken County for people with autism, intellectual disabilities and head and spinal cord injuries.
The nonprofit has offered the Busy Bakers program since 1993, and its participants receive minimum-wage pay.
“We hope they will acquire the skills they need in order to get a competitive job out in the community,” said Tri-Development Day Services manager Kristy Hayslip. “We had one individual who is employed by Taco Bell now.
“But for some individuals, this is kind of like their permanent job,” she continued. “They have been in the bakery for many years and don’t really have any interest in going anywhere else. They’ve gotten comfortable, and they are happy where they’re at.”
Chris Moister is Tri-Development’s bakery manager, and currently he supervises seven Busy Bakers.
“Whenever we have an opening, usually there are people who are waiting to come in,” Hayslip said. “There are a lot of individuals who are interested in working in food services.”
The Busy Bakers’ duties aren’t limited to cooking.
“They are responsible for making sure that the ovens and all the other equipment is clean,” Hayslip said. “They also have to do all the packaging and make sure that everything is labeled correctly.”
In addition, lessons about kitchen safety and hygiene are part of the program.
Order forms for the Busy Bakers’ products are available at aikentdc.org and at Tri-Development’s headquarters at 1016 Vaucluse Road.
The Busy Bakers also offer catering services.
Customers include businesses and schools.
Chocolate chip cookies and white chocolate/macadamia nut cookies are among the Busy Bakers’ bestsellers, and brownies are popular as well.
“We also are known for our benne wafers,” Hayslip said.
A staple of Charleston cuisine, benne wafers are crunchy cookies that are made with sesame seeds.
“Our bakery manager tends to get very creative, and he comes up with new things,” Hayslip said. “They (the Busy Bakers) are just like the rest of us, they like to look up stuff on the Internet, and they find different recipes that look like they would be good. They try them out, and then they may change some things and tweak them to kind of make them their own.
“One of our workers actually came up with a baklava cookie because she saw a recipe and thought it was interesting. I didn’t personally taste them because I’m allergic to walnuts, but everyone who tasted them said they were good.”