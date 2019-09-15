Bridles & Birdies, a fundraiser for The First Tee of Aiken, was held Sept. 6 at Newberry Hall.
Videos of five different horse races were shown on a big screen, and attendees could place bets on them.
The activities also included a three-round chip and putt competition.
There was a three-hole miniature golf course behind Newberry Hall.
In addition, food and drinks were served, and a raffle was conducted.
The First Tee is a youth sports organization that uses the game of golf to build character, encourage healthy choices and instill life-enhancing values.