For the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of Aiken, summers are usually filled with camps, field trips and activities for up to 100 kids.
While the coronavirus pandemic has taken away the trips and dropped the maximum number of children to 20, program administrator Lt. April Tiller said the mission hasn’t changed.
“We want to educate and encourage kids throughout the summer through programs,” Tiller said. “We do it at a very low cost to families who need it.”
The Boys and Girls Club has been in Aiken since 1995 and is one of over 4,300 across the country. It builds its programming around five core areas of personal development: character and leadership, education and career, health and life skills, the arts and sports, and fitness and recreation.
Due to the pandemic knocking out the last part of the school year, Tiller said the organization did more site visits at homes. Club workers helped kids with their academic work, especially ones whose families couldn’t always be a resource.
“This epidemic has hurt,” Tiller said. “It’s been confusing for everyone, especially the younger generation.”
Executive Director Samantha Cheatham said she wants kids to know that “regardless of the situation, you can turn it into something positive.”
Cheatham said she loves the club’s mission statement, and it is part of the reason she joined the organization. The statement reads, “Our mission is to enable young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.”
“One of our main goals is to work with schools to make sure kids don’t fall behind, and they can get the after-school help they need and have access to technology,” Tiller added.
Tiller said one group the organization works with is teens who are at risk of falling behind in school or socially and tells them that trade school is always a choice if college isn’t in the cards.
“These kids are being told, ‘College, college, college,’ and they say, ‘No, no, no,’ and we tell them there are other options,” Tiller said.
Tiller and her husband are commissioned Salvation Army officers. They had a call from God to join the Salvation Army in 2013, which led them to sell everything in Virginia Beach and move. They came to Aiken in 2018.
Since the Boys and Girls Club of Aiken is associated with the Salvation Army, the connection allows the club to have a religious component and to have use of the Salvation Army’s facilities. The club also teams up with the Slavation Army at certain events, such as helping pass out food at a coronavirus testing event in New Ellenton on July 10.
Cheatham says she just wants residents to know the club exists.
“Not a lot of people know about it,” Cheatham said. “We are open, and we are servicing children. We are here to serve the needs of the community, especially the youth.”
Tiller echoed her point by saying, “We are here for everybody, and we do the best we can to meet the needs of a child or a family. We don’t want to just push our agenda. We want to have the programs a child needs.”
For residents who want to get involved, Cheatham said there are volunteer opportunities that can be found on the club’s website or by calling the main office at 803-226-0725.