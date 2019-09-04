United Way of Aiken County's Bluegrass and BBQ event drew the Aiken community to Rose Hill Estate on Monday evening for food and live music, all for a good cause.
Visitors sat in lawn chairs and enjoyed live bluegrass music from the Savannah River Bluegrass Band and local barbecue while supporting the United Way of Aiken County.
Sharon Rodgers, United Way president, said the restaurant approached United Way with the idea for a Labor Day event.
The event raised money to help fund United Way's many programs.