The Aiken Volunteer Mounted Unit hosted a benefit Blue Jean Ball for the Large Animal Rescue Team. The soiree held Oct. 25. was to raise monies to help replace the 2 horse trailer/ambulance, which the team, operated by Aiken Public Safety is on call 24/7 for large animal emergencies in and around Aiken County, and can respond to incidents further away with the appropriate mutual aid requests. Residents who call them for horse or live stock issues will never receive a bill. The team cannot operate without the gracious support of the Aiken community.