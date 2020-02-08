Twenty years after Aiken's first Black History Parade, the Black Historical Committee of Aiken is gearing up for the anniversary celebration, which will focus on Continuing the Dream for Unity – this year’s theme.
On Saturday, Feb. 15, a line of politicians, school groups, social clubs, fraternities and more will make their way down Hampton Avenue in Aiken.
Anthony White, president of the committee, said it was started 20 years ago by Rick Brown.
White said he and Brown talked at length about the committee, and putting together various people from various walks of life.
“I said, ‘Sure, let’s go for it,'” White said.
White said the first theme of the parade was education, “because we knew, know now and always have known education is important,” he said.
Since then, the Black History Parade has highlighted all facets of careers. The theme of last year’s parade was Days of the 70s.
This year’s theme piggy-backs off Martin Luther King Jr.’s message of unity.
“The whole purpose is to bring the community together,” said Charonica Pope, the committee’s secretary, “…to let everyone know that our community’s our community; and if we don’t take part in it and bring it together, then the point is moot.
“That’s what our goal was, not just because it’s black history, but because history is our life, you know, regardless of how we look at it.”
Pope said the committee wanted to “bring some flavor to Aiken.”
White said children in the community need to know their history, and not just the things that are taught in school.
Two years ago, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. won first place in the best entry competition with “Kappas Cooking Up History.”
Their float included antique cauldrons and an authentic wood-burning stove.
“A lot of children didn’t know that – that they cooked with wood-burning stoves and made soap and so forth,” White said.
“All that was out on that float that day, and that’s how the Kappas won hands-down.”
Even though it takes place in February, White and Pope said the parade has been blessed with good weather, and it has only rained on parade day once.
White said with this being the 20th year of the parade, the committee is hoping to get 100 units as part of the procession, from “all four corners of Aiken County,” and beyond.
During this year’s Chitlin' Strut in Salley, White said he met folks from Kingstree who showed interest in being part of the parade.
“We just want people to come out, enjoy being together for the common ground of unity, and then that day of the parade, we’re going to do a tailgating, and that’s just basically bringing people together again, just to kind of say we’re here to support each other in any effort we have and go from there,” Pope said.
White and Pope each said the parade is a way to show community members the resources available.
“That’s who we are. We’re from various walks of life. You’ve got the highs, and you’ve got the lows; you’ve got the haves and the haves-nots,” White said, so the parade allows the community to see what resources are being presented.
This year’s parade marshal is Garfield Turner, radio personality in Augusta.
The parade will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, at 2 p.m. along Hampton Avenue. In case of inclement weather, the parade will be Feb. 16 at 2 p.m.