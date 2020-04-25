This really and truly is his swan song, Bill Reynolds has vowed.

When the more than $2.5-million renovation of the Aiken County Public Library is finished, he won’t be taking on another leadership role in a major project.

“That’s my plan,” Reynolds said.

For nearly 20 years, he has been the go-to man when locals want to organize a big event or raise a lot of money for a good cause.

But even though Reynolds loves a challenge, he believes it soon will be time for him to step aside and let others take command.

In July, he will celebrate his 81st birthday.

“Things get harder the older you get,” Reynolds said, “and there are a lot of smart retired people in this town who are younger than me and can do a better job than I could have.”

Based on his impressive record, Reynolds won’t be easy to replace.

As president of the Friends of the Aiken County Public Library, he spearheaded the creation of a public-private sector partnership with the county to modernize the facility.

The Friends are contributing money they received from a generous bequest, and the county is providing Capital Project Sales Tax funds.

The best of Bill Reynolds • Date and place of birth: July 6, 1939, in Corpus Christi, Texas

The first phase of the renovation, which involved the construction of new front steps, was completed earlier this month.

During the second phase, improvements will be made to the first and second floors of the library’s interior. In addition, a new elevator will be built not far from the front entrance.

“Out of all the projects that I have been involved in here – and there have been some really neat ones – this is the one that really has become a passion because of the building and what it does for the community,” Reynolds said. “There are many communities the size of Aiken that would kill to have a beautiful historic building in the heart of downtown that could do what this library will be able to do after it is updated.”

Reynolds was the chairman of the steering committee for Horseplay, which raised approximately $250,000 for scholarships for children and the elderly at the Aiken Center for the Arts.

Life-size fiberglass horses, which had been decorated by artists, were sold during a 2004 gala ball and auction that nearly 600 people attended. Merchandise related to the horses also was sold.

Anne Campbell came up with the idea for Horseplay after seeing similar equine-themed fundraising efforts elsewhere and served as Horseplay’s honorary chairwoman.

She also teamed up with Reynolds for the 2015 Buckaroo Ball, which generated funds to support Saratoga WarHorse, a nonprofit that provides military veterans with emotional issues the opportunity to interact and bond with former thoroughbred racehorses.

“Bill is the ideal partner in anything,” Campbell said. “It’s like he was born to organize things. It’s what makes him tick. He takes responsibility, and he takes it very seriously. He covers every base over and over. He’s also a wonderful person and a great pleasure to work with.”

At the request of then-Mayor Fred Cavanaugh, Reynolds was in charge of Celebrate Aiken!, a year-long series of events to mark the city’s 175th birthday in 2010.

In addition, Reynolds has held various leadership positions with the Aiken Center for the Arts and the Friends of Hopelands and Rye Patch.

He played key roles in establishing endowments for both nonprofits.

Reynolds also chaired a $1.5-million capital campaign that paid for the renovation of Center for the Arts building’s second floor.

“Bill is one of the most skillful project managers that I have observed, and his enthusiasm is infectious,” said Mary Jo Dawson, director of the Aiken-Bamberg-Barnwell-Edgefield Regional Library System.

Asked what makes him so successful, Reynolds offered a simple explanation.

“When you’ve got a project, you break it down into digestible pieces,” he said, “and then you go about executing or achieving each one of the steps that are needed to get to the end.”

The ability to motivate people and teamwork also are important, Reynolds added.

“Delivering results” gives him satisfaction, he said, and he also enjoys doing something that “makes Aiken a little bit better.”

For 10 years Reynolds was a member of the Aiken Planning Commission, and for five years he served as the panel’s chairman.

Reynolds’ original roots were in South Texas. He was born in a Corpus Christi hospital and grew up in nearby Calallen.

“I come from a very humble background,” Reynolds said. “My father worked in the oil field supply business, and my mother was the manager of a women’s dress shop. We didn’t have much, but everybody else didn’t have much either. I was an average kid who played sports and all that kind of stuff.”

In pursuit of a higher education, Reynolds started out attending the Texas College of Arts and Industry in Kingsville.

The school now is known as Texas A&M University-Kingsville.

“I was a sophomore in college when I realized I had to get out of South Texas because outside of oil and ranching, there wasn’t really that much opportunity,” he said. “I ended up going to North Texas State (University of North Texas) in Denton.

“That is one of the four life-changing decisions that I have made that have worked out for the best,” Reynolds continued. “I graduated from North Texas State with a degree in international relations.”

Reynolds’ second life-changing decision was to accept a job with Proctor & Gamble.

“At that time, in the 1960s, Proctor & Gamble was kind of considered by some to be the Marine Corps of private industry,” he said. “They were tough, but I learned a lot. They took an average educated kid from South Texas and gave me the discipline, the focus and the structure that I never could have gotten in college.”

Reynolds began his career with Proctor & Gamble as a sales representative and worked in sales and marketing for his entire 32-year stint with the company.

He was living in Cincinnati, Ohio, when he retired in 1996.

Before Reynolds left, “I was the disposable diaper category sales manager,” he said. “Sales of Pampers and Luvs are over $1 billion a year for Proctor & Gamble, and I had the responsibility for developing their sales promotion program, handling their new brand introductions nationally and tracking and reacting to competition.”

Reynolds described the position as a “challenging and rewarding” job.

“Whatever contributions I’ve made to Aiken, I have to attribute to the training that I received at Proctor & Gamble,” he said.

Reynolds’ third life-changing decision was to marry his second wife, Susan, after around 10 years as a divorcee with the custody of two sons.

“She taught me there is more to life than working,” Reynolds said. “She also helped blend two families together. I had two boys from a previous marriage, and she had two boys from a previous marriage. My father was living with us, and she was really sweet to him when he got cancer.”

Reynolds’ fourth life-changing decision was to move to Aiken in 2000.

“Initially, after retirement, we had a home in Florida in Boca Grande,” he said. “It was great for the first year, but there wasn’t the sense of community that we wanted. People were there for six months, and then they were gone for six months.”

There also was another good reason to move somewhere else.

Susan’s mother “lived in Augusta, and she was getting up in her years,” Reynolds remembered. “We felt like somebody needed to be living close to her just to keep an eye on her. She suggested we look at Aiken. We did, and we fell in love with it.”

Reynolds was hooked during his first visit.

“It was January and pansies were blooming downtown,” he said. “There were parkways, there was Hitchcock Woods and there was Hopelands Gardens. The people were incredibly friendly and welcoming.”

In Aiken, Michael Anaclerio was a neighbor.

“He was on Aiken City Council,” Reynolds said. “He came over and he said, ‘You know, you really need to get involved. Let me introduce you to the mayor.’ Michael got me involved initially in things and then Fred Cavanaugh really got me involved.”

In 2010, Reynolds was the Aiken Standard’s Person of the Year.

He also received an Aiken Award from current Mayor Rick Osbon in 2018.

In addition, the Greater Aiken Chamber of Commerce honored Reynolds as its Man of the Year in January 2019.