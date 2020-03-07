Retirement isn’t always a time to sit back and relax.

The best of Bill Gutfarb • Date and place of birth: Sept. 10, 1951, in Springfield, Massachusetts

For Bill Gutfarb, serving as the president of the Aiken Training Track has filled many of the hours he used to spend working in an office and managing the assets of a wealthy family.

It’s a volunteer position, so Training Track Chairman Chad Ingram is thrilled to have someone with Gutfarb’s expertise in finance on the management team at the historic facility for thoroughbred racehorses.

“He is dedicated and puts in whatever time it takes to do his job,” Ingram said. “I have reached out to him many times by phone late at night, early in the morning and on weekends, and he never fails to take my call. We talk almost every day about track business, and I trust his judgment because he has real world, in-depth business experience to draw from.”

In addition, Ingram described Gutfarb as thoughtful, patient and diplomatic.

“I tell people that I’m like the dean of discipline at school,” Gutfarb said. “If people have a problem, I hear about it, and then I’ve got to go and mitigate it.”

He also keeps track of the numbers in terms of horses stabled at the Training Track and money generated.

“We’re keeping our heads above water,” Gutfarb said. “There is not a problem of being insolvent. We operate in the black.”

Established in the early 1940s, the Aiken Training Track has been the temporary home of champion thoroughbreds such as Kelso, Swale, Pleasant Colony, Shuvee and Tom Fool.

In the early 1980s, more than 400 horses were spending the winter at the Training Track. But the number of thoroughbreds stabled at the facility has decreased dramatically since then for a variety of reasons, including a decline in the number of horses being bred and the popularity of Florida as a training center for young stock.

“One of the drawbacks of Aiken is that there is no pari-mutuel wagering close to here,” Gutfarb said. “If South Carolina or the state of Georgia would permit it, it would help us tremendously.”

The Training Track’s three major sources of revenue are track use fees, stall rental fees and the Aiken Trials, which will be run for the 78th time March 14.

The Trials will have a title sponsor, Jaguar/Land Rover of Columbia, and Gutfarb believes that is a positive development for a couple of reasons.

“One is the economic benefit (because of a fee paid for the sponsorship),” Gutfarb said. “Two is that it creates a little more cachet.”

He added that Ingram and Training Track board member Lisa Hall, who is the coordinator for this year’s Aiken Trials, spearheaded that recruitment effort.

Gutfarb and his Training Track colleagues also are employing other strategies to boost business and raise awareness of the facility in the Aiken community.

“I think our board is more focused now than it has been in the past,” Gutfarb said. “What we’re doing now is focusing on finances and on getting more trainers and horses. Helen Naylor is working hard to promote the track and get out the word that we are here. We have taken out ads in catalogues (for horse sales) and in trade magazines.”

In addition, Gutfarb continued, “We are looking at the operations of the track to see how we can most efficiently operate it on a first class basis. We’ve done things like reviewed our insurance coverage and disposed of assets that we don’t need like old equipment.”

Gutfarb’s wife, Wendy, has organized an event at the Training Track called Ride the Rail, which first was offered in 2018 and then returned last month.

For a fee, members of the general public could ride horses on the Training Track.

“People looked like they were happy and having fun, so it was a positive experience, and it raised close to a couple of thousand dollars for the track,” Gutfarb said.

In April, the Aiken Driving Club will hold the Aiken Carriage Classic in the big field between Two Notch Road and the Training Track. That will be a new competition at the facility.

“It will give us exposure, and we will be helping the community with a need (for a site for an event),” Gutfarb said.

A 68-year-old native of Massachusetts, Gutfarb majored in business at Boston College and earned a Master of Business Administration from Babson College.

He also was a fan of baseball and had played the sport when younger. That interest led him to apply for a job with the Boston Red Sox while at Boston College, and he landed a position on the grounds crew.

Later, while continuing to go to school, he began working in the ticket office and then he became an accounting department employee.

That led to a long-term association with the Yawkey family, which owned the team for many years, and that relationship has continued until today.

In 1982, Gutfarb moved into a position that involved managing the finances and assets of Tom Yawkey’s widow, Jean.

“I was very fortunate to spend my career with such generous and thoughtful people,” Gutfarb said.

He also had the opportunity to meet some of baseball’s biggest stars, including Dwight Evans and Carl Yastrzemski.

In addition, he got to dine with Ted Williams.

“One night he was reminiscing,” Gutfarb recalled, “and he said, ‘You know, I remember the first Major League game I played in. They had me in right field. The first ball hit to me was by Lou Gehrig. He hit a line drive right at me.'

“I thought, ‘Gee, here is Ted saying he played right field,’ but he was always a left fielder from what I knew,” Gutfarb continued. “Many years later I mentioned it to a writer who was doing a book about Ted Williams and he said, ‘Yes, that’s true.’ And it’s true based on the other people that I have talked to.”

At the end of 2016, Gutfarb retired from full-time work, but he has continued to serve as a trustee for the Yawkey Foundation I and the Yawkey Foundation II, which have awarded more than $500 million in grants to nonprofit organizations since 1977, according to yawkeyfoundation.org.

One of the beneficiaries is the Tom Yawkey Wildlife Center in South Carolina.

When Gutfarb started thinking about a retirement home, Wendy suggested North Carolina.

“I said, ‘No, if we’re moving to the Carolinas, we’re moving to South Carolina’ because I had a relationship with the Department of Natural Resources people (through the Yawkey Center),” Gutfarb said. “Not that I was going to get in trouble or anything, but at least if I had a question or a problem, I could go to someone that I knew.”

Aiken seemed like a good option to both Gutfarb and his wife because of their interest in equestrian activities.

Gutfarb, who had started horseback riding when he was in his 40s, enjoyed foxhunting and so did Wendy.

At first, they rented houses here and lived in Aiken part-time. Then, in 2014, they acquired their current home on Coker Springs Road near Hitchcock Woods.

Wendy is a joint master of the Aiken Hounds, but Gutfarb no longer rides because he has sarcoidosis, an inflammatory disease that affects multiple organs in the body, including the lungs.

Gutfarb also is a breast cancer survivor.

But his association with horses continues through the Training Track, Wendy’s riding activities, and the couple’s involvement as partners in Mosaic Racing Stable, which campaigns thoroughbreds in New York and sends its young horses and those that need a break from competition to Aiken.

Gutfarb said that former Aiken Training Track president Cary Frommer, who is a trainer, asked him to get involved in the management of the facility.

“She told me, ‘We need someone with some business expertise,’” Gutfarb said.

He became a board member in 2019 and not long after was elected president.

Gutfarb also serves on the advisory board of the Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame and Museum.

He believes it is important to preserve the Training Track and Aiken’s heritage in the Sport of Kings.

The Training Track “is part of the tradition of the City of Aiken, and to lose it would be a real disservice to the community,” Gutfarb said. “It’s also part of the commerce of Aiken. People are involved in caring for the horses there, and people are coming to town to watch those horses train.”