A simple gesture launched Betty Ryberg as a community organizer, activist, advocate and fundraising force for people without a voice.

She raised her hand.

It was 1977, and she; her husband, Greg; and their three small children, ages 1, 3 and 5, had just moved to Aiken from the the outskirts of Chicago.

When school started and St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic School asked for volunteers, Ryberg, who was eager to make new friends and meet people in her adopted community, didn't hesitate.

“I feel like that simple gesture as a young mother sort of set the pace for how Aiken became such a welcoming place for me,” Ryberg said recently sitting in her yard on a near perfect spring afternoon. “I raised my hand; I volunteered; and then it moved me into community work. I really just wanted to find a friend, and then I found so much more.”

And the community has embraced her for her commitment to getting things done coupled with an effervescent enthusiasm built on a rock-solid foundation of faith.

“I think faith makes me live each day,” Ryberg said. “I thought at one time that I would be a hero or that I'd do something really brave. But actually, all I do is hopefully give my excitement and enthusiasm to other people to make their lives go a little easier. I feel like I'm throwing asphalt on the road for other people or at least tapping it down and making it smoother.”

Ryberg said she believes her special skills are “a lot of enthusiasm” and, although, she admitted, she might appear “scattered” sometimes, organization.

“I'm like an Excel spreadsheet inside,” she said and laughed.

Ryberg immediately channeled her energy into the auction sponsored by the Aiken Junior Woman's Club, where she quickly made friends with other women “who were eager to work and do good and connect.”

Next, Ryberg used her talents for fundraising and helped organize St. Mary's Chocolate Festival, which will celebrate its 32nd anniversary in October. Proceeds from the annual fall festival provide funds for infrastructure and educational resources at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic School.

Ryberg said she learned an early lesson organizing the festival.

“Working in a community setting with volunteers, especially, is really like coaching a track team,” said Ryberg, who is an experienced marathon runner and coached cross country and track at Aiken High School for many years. “Everybody has different skills, so a long-distance runner is not a hurdler; but you're going to win the track meet if you let everybody use the skill that they're best at. That was a great lesson for me to learn while I was still in my late 20s. Everyone has skills.”

Ryberg channeled her passion for education, students and youth into the Rotary Club of Aiken's scholarship program. Last May, the club awarded a $5,000 scholarship to 15 students in the Aiken area for a total of $75,000.

“I am so happy every year when I read the applications for the Rotary Scholarship because these students sometimes have so much adversity, and yet that is in their rearview mirror,” said Ryberg, the chairperson of the Rotary Club’s Scholarship Committee. “They are the hope. We're passing the baton to these students who have stepped over adversity. They're ready to go on, be educated and go out and be the best they can be.”

Dancing with the Aiken Stars, based on a television show, featured local leaders and celebrities performing dance routines to benefit the Child Advocacy Center of Aiken County and the Community Medical Clinic of Aiken County. In four years, the event raised more than $200,000 for the agencies.

“Both of these entities were very dear to me,” said Ryberg, a co-founder of the fundraiser. “They served people who needed a voice and aid, and I would say that's where my faith led me. Our role was to make sure that if we saw something, we did something. The boards should be carrying on the missions of the entities. Someone else should come in and fundraise.

“For the social service agencies, their directors, their staffs and the people they help, it is just overwhelming, but if they find a force or a source coming from the outside that is willing to give them an uplift, can you imagine how wonderful that would feel? Just hearing from someone who would recognize that you are working so hard, and someone else comes in and says, let us add some zest, by golly. That's what the fundraisers did. They added zest.”

While some of Ryberg's ideas for fundraisers are “like an experiment in a lab,” the idea for Dinner with Friends en Blanc came from a friend in New York City.

“Dinner with Friends en Blanc seemed to capture everybody's creativity. It was something new, and it was a little bit of a mystery,” Ryberg said.

Guests dressed all in white were invited to one of Aiken's iconic locations – the garden at Rose Hill or the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum – for a picnic soiree on a spring evening, but no one knew the site until just before the event.

Dinner with Friends en Blanc raised more than $150,000 for the Community Medical Clinic of Aiken County and the The Cottage at Nurture Home.

Ryberg compared the grassroots community support that makes any fundraising effort successful to a redwood tree.

“You'd think it is so big it's roots would go to China, but the roots are very shallow,” she said. “They are almost right below the surface, but what they've done is intertwined with the other redwood trees. The reason they can stand strong is because the roots are so intertwined and wrapped around the other roots.

“I think that's the best way to go about life. Lean on somebody else, and then they're going to prop you up. Isn't that amazing? They're gigantic, so we could all be gigantic if we had someone else to hang on to.”

Born in New Jersey to a big Irish family, Ryberg learned about storytelling from her Irish aunts, uncles and cousins. She learned commitment from her parents, Robert and Rosemary Denkewalter.

“I had a great mother and father,” she said. “My father was very bright, and my mother was bright and enthusiastic. She had energy to burn, and she was funny.”

Ryberg also developed a strong faith from her parents.

“They lived their faith,” she said. “We're Catholic, and they were extremely faith-based, but they always made it enjoyable as a family. If someone needed something, we did it as a family, and we didn't really talk about it. It was just part of growing up.

“There were five of us. They just let us grow up in their love. We all went to church. We all believed in it. We all prayed together. I think that was a great way of humanizing faith to children. It wasn't serious. Our faith was very livable.”

Ryberg learned another habit from her father.

“The only food that I've ever eaten almost every day of my life is ice cream,” she said. “I eat ice cream every night before I go to bed because my father smoked a pipe and ate a bowl of ice cream, so if you wanted to spend any alone time with him at night, you would sit there and have a bowl of ice cream with him. It was such a congenial part of our growing up. So ice cream to me is based on communication. We would talk as we were scraping our bowls.”

That habit continues.

“I actually ate ice cream the night before each of our kids were born, and when I was in the hospital with them and they ask you to sign up for your next meal, I added ice cream. So I didn't miss a beat,” Ryberg said.

Ryberg still lives by and shares, especially with young people, some of her father's advice.

“I say this to students, and I'll quote my father. He said there's a long line of people in your life who will disappoint you, but instead, focus on the circle of people who support you,” she said.

Another piece of her father's advice is particularly relevant during the the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When we were growing up and would be skiing on icy slopes, we'd all be crying, 'It's icy. It's icy,' and my father would say, 'It's icy for everyone,'” Ryberg said. “In this situation that we're in now, we're all in this. It's icy for everyone. And to get through it, we have to be that person who helps everybody else. So if someone is having trouble and we recognize it, we've got to say to them, 'We're in this with you. We're in this together. It's icy for everyone.”'

Ryberg cites her husband Greg, who brought his family to Aiken to develop the Depot Convenience Stores and is a former S.C. State Senator, as her biggest supporter.

“Sometimes I will come up with these fundraising ideas. Then I'll get halfway through the planning, and I'll say, 'Oh, my gosh, this is crazy,'” she said. “But Greg will say, 'If you think it's fine and others think it's crazy, they're going to come around to thinking it's fine.'”

When Ryberg ran the New York Marathon, her husband found her eight times by memorizing the timing of the subways and knowing her running time to calculate where to find her.

“So when I saw him at mile 23, I thought that's so much harder than what I'm doing,” she said.

Ryberg said that kind of support has been a lesson to her three children, who all grew up working in the family business.

Daughter Amy Doyle is a former city council member in Greenville. Daughter Shana Pearsons teaches computer literacy at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic School in Aiken. Son Kyle Ryberg, a former medic for U.S. Special Forces, is a primary care doctor in Greenville.

Ryberg attributes serendipity to her many friendships and successes. As a child, her father told her the story of the the three princes of Serendip, “a fable about three brothers who went to find their treasures but along the way they found things that were ever so much more precious. They found love, and they found hope.”

Ryberg became a marathon runner strictly because of serendipity.

“I started running two or three miles, and I thought in order to be able to be healthy when I'm 70, which I am, I'll run in the Woods where it's a forgiving surface. But I have no sense of direction and would get lost, so instead of running three miles, I would end up running eight,” she said. “I became a long-distance marathon runner just by serendipity. I didn't intend to do that.”

Ryberg does intend, however, to continue living a life of action, and she takes inspiration from her favorite poem, “What I Have Learned So Far,” by Mary Oliver.

“It starts out by saying you could mediate on a hill every day if you wanted, but the last lines say what is all that worth if there is no action,” she said.

The last line is: “Be ignited, or be gone.”

“I love that line because if we're not ignited about something, we're taking up space – we're using air,” she said. “I don't want to use any more air or space than I need to light the flame, so I'm just making sure I'm using my space wisely. 'Be ignited, or be gone.'”