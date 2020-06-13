On a balmy April afternoon, Betty Gyles can be found in her favorite place in the world: her front porch.

"I was born right here beyond this porch," Gyles said. "I have a twin brother. We were both born here in this house. If nothing happens, the 18 of August, we'll be 75 years old."

Gyles has lived in the house she inherited from her grandmother on Union Street her whole life. One of her favorite things to do is sit on her porch and wave to her neighbors and talk to people as they pass by. Community engagement, she said, has always been important to her – which is why she spent almost 30 years directing the City's of Aiken's Smith-Hazel Recreation Center on Aiken's Northside.

Like many children on the Northside, Gyles started out attending activities at Smith-Hazel at a young age, never knowing that one day she would run the facility.

"Smith-Hazel's been there since we were little," Gyles said. "When we were little, we used to go to Smith-Hazel ... my grandmother wouldn't just let the children go to things, but we could go to Smith-Hazel. We took swimming lessons, we could learn to swim ... do arts and crafts and stuff."

"We" refers to Gyles and her twin brother, Robert. The two are incredibly close, Gyles said, and would often visit Smith-Hazel growing up.

"We were three minutes apart, in 1945," Gyles said. "My brother was born first ... When I was in fifth grade, I wrote a story about us. I said I sent my brother out into he world to check it out and tell me whether it was any good. And he took so long to come back that I decided to check it out for myself."

Gyles and her brother attended Aiken Graded School and Martha Schofield High School. She took various courses for early childhood education, but also studied cosmetology at Augusta Tech while working during the day.

"You should always have a second choice," Gyles said. "My grandmother used to say, 'You should always learn how to do more than one thing.'"

Gyles said she wasn't "enthused" about cosmetology and focused on working with youth instead. She worked at Children's Place Inc. for six years before starting work at Smith-Hazel as a part-time employee for summer camps.

"I wanted to help out with day camp, but I wasn't looking for a permanent job at the time," Gyles said.

Then, one day, the director of the center asked if Gyles would apply for the supervisor's position at Smith-Hazel. Gyles decided to give it a shot.

"One of the questions they asked – I will never forget it – was, why did you put in for this job?" Gyles said. "And I said it was because I grew up in this community, and I wanted to work with people in this community to see what they really want. Before my time, just about everyone who was working at the center wasn't from Aiken. If you don't come from this place, you don't know the neighborhood like someone who's been here all the time."

On Aug. 17, the day before her birthday, Gyles was appointed to the position, which she would hold for the next three decades.

"When I started at Smith-Hazel, they already had programs developed, but the programs weren't developed deep enough that you could really get the people in," Gyles said. "It seemed like every time I went there, people were playing cards. I didn't allow any cards. I was fed up with cards."

Gyles spent much of her career developing more engaging programs for people of all age groups at Smith-Hazel. She was especially active with the youth and the senior citizens.

Through the center, Gyles organized statewide trips, participation in parades and local events, organized festivals every year, and threw an annual Senior Citizens Prom.

"My thing is doing things for people, no matter who they are or where they come from," Gyles said. "Just doing for them whatever I can. If I can help somebody, I'm going to help somebody."

In her time at the center, the senior citizens group grew from 75 individuals to over 250. However, she also remained focused on developing the center as a place for the city's youth throughout her career.

"Smith-Hazel is important because that's the only place that they have to go, believe it or not," Gyles said. "I used to tell them when they act up, 'Y'all realize this is the only place you have to go? If you act up and get suspended, you're out there on the street.' I don't want to put anybody on the street."

Although she's been retired for more than a decade, she still keeps tabs on many of the children she interacted with at the center. She knows where they work, whether they're married, the kinds of houses they just bought, and the books they have written.

"Since I retired, I see some young people – some of the ones that gave us the worst trouble – and they're out here doing so good," Gyles said.

In fact, Gyles considers many of the young people she's interacted with over the years to be like her own children.

"A lot of them (will say), 'Hey mama, how you doing mama?'" Gyles said. "I never say that I'm not your mama. You never know what they're going through. You might be doing more for them than they're own parents are doing for them."

Gyles touched the lives of many adults in Aiken through her work at the center, as well.

"When I became a community servant, our paths crossed frequently," said Aiken City Councilwoman Gail Diggs, who met Gyles through her mother. "... For over 20 years, Betty Gyles was the face of Smith-Hazel Center ... She served as a role model, a mother to the motherless, and brought programs that improved the quality of life for all Northside residents."

Diggs said Gyles used her work to give people "new experiences" they might never have had the opportunity to have.

"I'm so blessed to know her because she is the epitome of Sunday Best," Diggs said.

Gyles retired in 2009. Although she takes things more slowly these days – she suffered a heart attack and stoke two years ago – she still tries to stay involved with helping the community.

Gyles said she does "little things" to help, like assisting praise teams at her local church, Friendship Baptist, which she has attended since she was 9 years old.

Through her church, she also feeds the hungry and the homeless.

"God is here for all of us," she continued. "We can't let anybody down. The person we think is down might be more powerful than we are."