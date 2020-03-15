The Sanctuary was the setting for the second At Home with Art. Meybohm’s Sullivan Turner Team hosted the event at the 12.7-acre property in the midst of Aiken horse country, which is also for sale by the team. Along with showcasing a beautiful home, attendees got the opportunity to enjoy beautiful art that was available for purchase. The presenting artists for the event were Whitney Kurlan, a wildlife conservation and equine artist; Chris Cardelli, a career artist who finds beauty in the everyday world; and Frieda Dean, a multidisciplinary artist.