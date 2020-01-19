The American Nuclear Society – Savannah River Section, and the Health Physics Society – Savannah River Chapter, co-hosted a technical dinner meeting Jan. 16 at Newberry Hall. The guest speaker, Professor Robert Hayes of North Carolina State University, spoke to the group about retrospective dosimetry, radiological air monitoring and health physics. Hayes is a certified health physicist and a licensed professional engineer (nuclear) with industry and field experience in radiological emergency response, nuclear waste management, nuclear safety, radiation dosimetry, nuclear criticality safety, air monitoring, ALARA and shielding design.