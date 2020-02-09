Nuclear industry leaders and the greater Aiken County community celebrated the launch of Amentum, an international business with distinctly local ties, at Newberry Hall on Feb. 4. During the reception, the company – formerly AECOM's government contracting business, Management Services, and currently the leader of Savannah River Remediation – announced a handful of philanthropic donations. Amentum presented $2,000 checks to the following institutions: Aiken Center for the Arts, Aiken County Public School District ROTC programs, Second Baptist Prep School, Golden Harvest Food Bank and Great Oak Equine Assisted Programs.