The annual Spring Luncheon and Fashion Show hosted by the Aiken Woman’s Club was held March 14. The theme for the luncheon this year was “Girls Just Want to Have Fun!” The event was held at St. John’s United Methodist Church downtown.
The fashions for the show were from White Rose Eclectics in downtown Aiken and were modeled by club members. The lunch was catered by Sugar South, and the desserts were all handmade by Aiken Woman’s Club members.
Aiken Woman’s Club is a service group that donates 90% of the proceeds from the basket raffle to local charities to benefit the citizens of Aiken County.