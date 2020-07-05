The 2020 Aiken's Choice Awards were celebrated during a special reception hosted by the Aiken Standard at Newberry Hall in downtown Aiken on Tuesday, June 30.
Aiken Standard readers chose the best of Aiken by voting for their favorites in more than 180 categories.
The annual contest recognizes and supports Aiken County’s favorite places, people and businesses, many of which are struggling amid the country's ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
This year's celebration was a little different – with attendees asked to wear masks and practice social distancing after receiving their awards.