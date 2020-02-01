For more than 50 years, the Aiken Women's Heart Board has made it its mission to combat cardiovascular disease by helping fund awareness and research.
From its original musical production the last week of every February, which is American Heart Month, the board has donated $2.3 to the American Heart Association.
“We donate everything,” Board President Donna Jones said during a rehearsal for this year's show. “We leave ourselves maybe a couple of hundred dollars in the budget to start up for the next year, but basically, we give it all away.”
This year's winter benefit, set for Feb. 26 through March 1, is titled “Knights of the Heart Table” and will feature local singers performing popular songs. Jim Moore, who has written and directed the show since it began 42 years ago, will co-direct this year. His son, Jimmy, wrote this year's show, and Jack Benjamin will direct. Jim Moore's daughter, Julie Whitesell, helps, too, with the script and performing making it truly a family affair.
For ticket information, visit www.aikenwomensheartboard.com.
Nearly 4,000 people attend the annual winter benefit in USC Aiken's Etherredge Center every year, said Molly Jones – no relation to Donna – the chairman for this year's benefit. The benefit's six performances bring in between $135,000 and $140,000 every year, she said.
“First and foremost, our cast, our band and our crew are all volunteers. It's all local talent,” Molly Jones said, adding that many of the performers have been in the show's cast for more than 30 years. “Not only is the community supporting such an amazing cause, the American Heart Association, but they're also supporting local performers as they give of themselves and their time and talents faithfully every year.”
Donna Jones said putting the annual benefit on takes hard work but is also “a lot of fun" and rewarding.
“The reward is worth it in the end,” she said. “When we're handing that check to the American Heart Association, it's pretty rewarding, particularly if your family has had heart issues, which, I think, is pretty much every family. And heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women.”
The late Eleanor Bookstaver founded the Aiken Women's Heart Board in 1968 after losing her mother to heart disease, according to the board's website. Her goal was to promote heart health and research.
Today, the Aiken Women's Heart Board's 45 members work to keep Bookstaver's vision alive and are dedicated to continuing her work.
“To this day, we follow her leadership and guidance from day one. Other than the difference in the shows from year to year, the board remains strong and consistent because of that foundation she built,” Molly Jones said. “It's just an amazing board of women. The board is all volunteers. There are no paid board members. It's a working board. We all come together to help pull together this benefit.”
But it's more than just a board, Molly Jones said.
“It's a family,” she said. “The cast is a family, and the cast and the board all work together as a family.”
Donna Jones agreed.
“It's all local people from here in Aiken," she said. "We really are a family, and the longer you're in it, the more family you become.”