When it comes to representing law enforcement, one group of volunteers serve the best way a group from Aiken can, on horseback.
The Aiken Volunteer Mounted Unit serves a ceremonial role in representing the Aiken Department of Public Safety at events around Aiken.
The active volunteers can be seen representing Public Safety at events and parades, primarily in the spring and summer.
Volunteers ride their own horses at events and wear volunteer specific uniforms that represent Public Safety.
Attendees of events are often known to walk up and pet the riders' horses.
"They're a really big hit with the kids and adults," Lt. Brian Key with ADPS said. "Everybody likes to see the horses. They're a way to get horses back out onto the streets representing us."
In the past, Public Safety held positions of part-time and full time mounted unit officers.
"Since their retirement, law enforcement in general went down in numbers," Key said. "A lot of those spaces had to go back to fill road patrols."
Roughly six years ago, Carol McElwee, now the Aiken Volunteer Mounted Unit president, began discussions with law enforcement to create the volunteer group.
From the beginning, Public Safety was very supportive and wanted to learn more about what the unit's role would be, McElwee said.
Policies were eventually developed by Public Safety and passed, making the unit an incorporated nonprofit organization formed in partnership with the law enforcement agency.
On May 11, 2019, the first four horses in the mounted unit were certified.
Today, the organization has since grown to 18 certified horses with 25 members.
Members of the riding unit include both riders and ground crews that accompany riders during events.
"When grounds crew are there, they can anticipate problems," McElwee said. "We have children that try to go underneath horses and behind them. It takes a village to keep the kids safe."
Each rider and horse in the unit undergoes extensive training and must pass a certification obstacle course prior to attending events.
Riders are tested on their ability to control their horse, such as horses stepping sideways, controlling the horse's gaits and being able to step over objects.
Horses are also exposed to obstacles that the unit expects to see at events such as waving flags, sirens, umbrellas being opened and closed quickly and bicycles passing by.
Although the group already regularly attends events like Aiken's "Amp the Alley," McElwee hopes the unit can host more events with the area's schools and assisted living facilities.
Two riders of the volunteer unit will also be presenting the colors at the opening ceremony of this year's Aiken Spring Steeplechase.
"I love seeing the community go to the horses and thank us for being there and that we represent Public Safety," McElwee said. "As the president, when I see our horses out, I just beam," McElwee said. "It just warms my heart to see this organization to start from nothing and be where we are now."