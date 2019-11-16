Smooth, effective communication is the subject of a meeting twice each month for Clyde Smith, Linda Wright, Adam Samet and several of their neighbors by way of their membership in the Aiken Toastmasters Club.
The group is "really good for training people to be able to speak," said Wright, an Aiken resident who is retired from the Savannah River Site.
The club's mission is to "provide a supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth." Meetings include a variety of speeches (planned or extemporaneous), and feedback follows.
Samet, an Aiken resident who works as a chemical engineer at SRS, said the club's emphasis is obviously on better communication, and added that another benefit is the chance to improve skills in both leadership and listening. Speech competitions are a part of the mix.
"You learn how to get along with all types of people, because it is such a diverse group," he added. "It really opens you up to meet new people, and I really like that part."
Smith, a Graniteville resident retired from SRS, pointed out that the Aiken group is one of South Carolina's oldest Toastmasters clubs, having been established July 1, 1953. Greenville has the state's oldest club, and several dozen clubs (including one based at SRS and another in Trenton) are spread around the state.
"It has helped me immensely in a lot of different ways," Wright said. "I just think I really benefited from it, not to mention the fact that I just found it to be a lot of fun."
Aimee Hanna, an Aiken resident who works for Aiken Senior Life Services, shared her perspective. "For me, it's learning how to get up in front of a group and be able to convey a message clearly and articulately, and persuade."
She added, "At some point in your life, you're going to be required to stand on your own two feet and speak to your church or work or neighborhood, and convey a message, and you need to be able to do that."
The organization as a whole, she said, "teaches its members how to communicate clearly and effectively, and teaches them leadership skills."
The organization's name, according to its website, is based on "a popular term that referred to a person who gave toasts at banquets and other occasions," and the organization itself dates back to 1905, in Bloomington, Illinois.
Meetings are held on the first and third Thursday of each month, and the normal meeting site is H. Odell Weeks Activities Center at 1700 Whiskey Road. A backup site is the Christ Central Ministries facility at 267 Laurens St. S.W. The normal starting time is 6:45 p.m., and meetings usually run between 90 minutes and two hours.
Hanna, the club's director of membership, confirmed that the group is always seeking new members, "whether it's college students who are trying to prepare for an interview for a new job, or ... existing working people who want to learn to be more effective communicators, or even retirees who are looking for a social outlet."
More information on the local group is available at aikentoastmasters.toastmastersclubs.org, and information on the international organization is at www.toastmasters.org.