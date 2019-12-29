On Saturday, Dec. 14, the Aiken Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Donald Portnoy performed its holiday concert titled "Home for the Holidays" in front of a sold-out house at USC Aiken's Etherredge Center.
World-renowned vocalist Scarlett Strallen was the special gust for the evening. Her angelic voice wowed the A.S.O. patrons.
The Aiken Chorale Society and members of the Aiken Civic Ballet also performed with the Aiken Symphony Orchestra.
Belles Canto, a singing group composed of local teenage girls, under the direction of Diane Haslam performed in the Etherredge Center lobby for the A.S.O. patrons prior to the concert.