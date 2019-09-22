The Center for African American History, Art and Culture in Aiken hosted the second Celebration of African American Excellence in Aiken.
The event, held Sept. 14, recognized two outstanding community members, Eugene White Jr. and the Rev. Lester Smalls, who received the Dugas-Coles Award for Excellence.
White Jr. is the president of the Aiken County Branch of the NAACP, and Smalls is the pastor of Bell Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
After years of reconstructing and renovating the historical Immanuel Institute building, the Center for African American History, Art and Culture's completed first floor was able to be viewed by those in attendance.
Visitors were treated to a temporary exhibit that illustrated Aiken’s involvement in the civil rights movement.