Based on its name, the Aiken Newcomers’ Club should be an organization that provides people who have moved to this part of South Carolina the chance to meet local residents and make new friends.
And that, in fact, is the case.
“Because of all of the activities we have, we can get you out all over the area, and you can meet people from all over the county,” said Newcomers’ Club President Linda Sliger. “We have ladies from Graniteville, North Augusta, Wagener and Windsor.”
But, Sliger explained, the club’s name is a bit of a misnomer because “we have ladies who have been with us for 20 years.
“We welcome you for as long as you want to be a member,” she added.
A social and charitable organization, the Newcomers’ Club will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its founding in 2022.
Women who live in Aiken County are eligible to join.
“A lot of organizations are community-based, but we are for all ladies in Aiken County,” Sliger said. “We feel like we are more inclusive.”
Meetings are held the second Tuesday of every month at Newberry Hall.
A buffet lunch is served and for nine of the months each year, there is a program. In October, Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon addressed the Newcomers’ Club.
“During the summer months, June through July, there are luncheons with the opportunity to spend time getting to know each other better,” Sliger said.
In addition, during each meeting, the Newcomers’ Club collects requested items and money for a charity. This month’s beneficiary was Helping Hands.
“We are a very giving group,” Sliger said. “We have had times when we were donating to one charity, but the speaker who came touched everyone’s hearts and we raised another pot of money.”
The Newcomer’s Club has an annual fashion show, which is a fundraiser.
The organization also holds other events that generate funds for charitable causes.
In 2017, the Newcomers’ Club’s Red, White & Blue BBQ benefited Saratoga WarHorse. Local celebrities pretended to be thoroughbreds and faux horse races were conducted.
The spin of a wheel determined which celebrity reached the finish line first.
The Newcomers’ Club also has sold bracelets with Aiken-themed charms to raise money.
“Some of the Aiken downtown merchants even stocked them for us,” Sliger said.
In addition to Saratoga WarHorse and Helping Hands, other charitable organizations and efforts that have received support from the Aiken Newcomers’ Club include Friends of the Animal Shelter, Equine Rescue of Aiken, Wreaths Across America and Guide-Encourage-Mentor program.
The Newcomers’ Club also offers numerous social activities for its members to enjoy.
Examples of such activities are a picnic at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, a Valentine’s lunch at a local restaurant, a Sunday afternoon at a polo match and trips to Greenville, Charleston and Madison, Georgia.
Within the Newcomers’ Club there are many special interest groups for members to enjoy.
Some focus on games like bridge, Hand and Foot, Bunco, mahjong and Scrabble.
An Art, History and Antiques group and a Mystery Book Club are among the others.
For more information, visit aikennewcomers.com.
The Aiken Newcomers’ Club currently has approximately 200 members.
“We have so many diverse and talented individuals who are happy to work together and share their time and talents in making the Aiken Newcomers’ Club successful,” Sliger said.