On a mild summer day, any novice or expert gardener will find something askew in their gardens.
Maybe the leaves on their tomato plants won't perk up even after a good watering, or perhaps they simply want advice on how to strengthen the richness of their soil.
Luckily for Master Gardener Cheryl Trottier, ongoing experience and a good wad of earlier training has made her an expert at finding such issues. What she can't figure out herself, a quick call to her other fellow Aiken Master Gardeners just might gives some clues.
The Aiken Master Gardeners are a team of highly trained garden experts who can assist an average gardener with finding and understanding many issues they come across.
"Like many other people, I joined this program so I could learn to garden in the South," Trottier said. "I'm from the North, and it's different down here. It's so hot."
Aiken's organization, founded in 1988, is an extension of the overall program from the South Carolina Master Gardener Program issued through Clemson State University in 1979 as a way for South Carolina to develop an agriculture program throughout the majority of the state's counties.
One of the most notable endeavors is the group's "Rent a Master Gardener" program, commonly set up at the Aiken County Farmers Market on Williamsburg Street in downtown Aiken.
For a $65 fee, a homeowner can request for a team of three or four Master Gardeners to visit their home for a tip session following a thorough analysis of the homeowner's lawn and garden problems. Following the visit, the homeowner will receive a report listing the team's observations with suggestions on how to amend the problems.
A common inquiry the Master Gardeners receive involves lawn care and pruning, Trottier said, a practice a lot of gardeners don't realize they need to do.
A secondary issue involves growing flowers and plants that local wildlife like deer will avoid.
Through ongoing experience, Trottier was able to suggest plants like herbs and "fuzzy" plants such as Dusty Miller that will most likely be overlooked by deer, while flowers can be a hit-and-miss depending on how hungry the animal might be.
"When you garden, it's like a big experiment. Master Gardeners help people with that experiment," Trottier said. "No one can get it perfectly."
To become an Aiken Master Gardeners member, a bit of schooling is involved.
Participants will need to go through a program that involves one year of classes through Clemson University – about $300 Trottier said, followed by an internship.
For the current class of Master Gardeners, the recent round of internships was stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving the future of the program on a bit of unsteady ground.
In an age where many career choices are turning to technology, the Aiken Master Gardeners strive to continue passing on the importance of horticulture to the community, especially to student's in Aiken County's public schools.
Trottier describes this program as a "worthwhile endeavor to get people into gardening."
"It's one thing to answer people's questions when they're already gardeners, but it's another thing getting the youth involved," she said.
The organization currently has funds for schools to start a gardening program under Master Gardeners assistance.
The program would have picked up in a local school in Aiken this spring but has since been postponed until a post-COVID-19 plan can be worked out in the fall.
"If the weather is still warm, they can pick it back up," Trottier said.
The Master Gardeners has plenty of grants set up to assist with its mission to educate and assist schools with potential gardening programs.
The only issue is letting the community know that the program exists.
"Appealing to the youth is our next biggest thing," Trottier said. "We have the people, and we have the money. Our next step is getting that connection between us and the school system."
Applications for community grants are on the Aiken Master Gardeners website.