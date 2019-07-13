With its stately square pillars and elegant Moorish arches, Crossways has been a fixture of the Aiken community for more than 200 years. Today, the federal-style, antebellum classic is in the running to be featured on "Ultimate House Hunt," an HGTV special program.
Crossways, which is considered to be the oldest home in Aiken, is pitted against California mansions, New England estates, and Southwestern manors. Although Crossways has some stiff competition, it is currently leading the contest with the highest number of votes.
"We are delighted that Crossways was selected for its classic, timeless design and showcased in the 2019 HGTV Ultimate House Hunt," said Meybohm Realtor Cissie Sullivan. "Your vote for Crossways shows your support for our community and the many unique homes with a history that can be found here in Aiken."
The original house, which has since had additions made to it, was built as a two-story plantation house in 1815 on a 368-acre cotton plantation, well before the incorporation of the city of Aiken. It was the home of a South Carolina governor in the 1860s and the residence of Arthur Young (of Ernst and Young).
The house served as a private residence for many years before being converted into a bed and breakfast. It was resold again in 2007 to Bob Hottensen and his wife, who converted it back into a private residence that can be rented out for private events.
"We bought the house because we moved here from the East Coast, and we fell in love with this historic house," Hottenson said.
The Hottensons expanded the acreage of the property and added a pool behind the house framed by repurposed brick. They do not currently live in Crossways, and recently listed it on the market for $1,495,000.
Crossways displays elements of Greek Revival, Victorian, and some Moorish styles. The house has seven fireplaces and lofty 15-foot ceilings.
The dining room table seats 20 people, and several of the windows contain the original panes of glass from when the house was built over 200 years ago. It was placed on the National Historic Register in 1997.
On hgtv.com, Crossways is featured in the "Homes with a History" section under the name "Federal-style house in South Carolina."
Voting ends on July 17.