The Aiken Garden Club Council members have decorated the Hopelands Gardens Dollhouse with a seasonal "Christmas with Garden Friends" theme.

This spectacle will be part of the 28th annual Christmas in the Hopelands event that will take place from Dec. 14 to Dec. 23 and on Dec. 26.

The effort to transform the dollhouse into a winter wonder takes the combined effort of all six of the the garden clubs that make up the council, and a timespan of roughly two and a half days, according to Bettye Ralon, garden club council president and Garden Makers president.

Each club comes together to work on the large dollhouse project. However, each club uniquely works on one section of the house and applies a certain theme with it.

The "friendly, healthy competition," however, does not darken the loving holiday spirit.

"Everyone is very generous when we do this," Ralon said. "If one club has things left over when another club is lacking, they share. That's where the spirit of Christmas comes in."

Ralon noted that visitors to the dollhouse should look out for a variety of butterflies and bees mixed in with holiday details, such as "Christmas tree gnomes" outside and a winter garden in the library.

Ralon estimated that roughly 21,000 people came through Hopelands last year, and hopes that the number will increase this year.

Most visitors come with their families of 10 or more people and use the interior to take their holiday photos. Others have even taken pictures of the decorations within the dollhouse to inspire them in their own holiday decorating, Ralon said.

For Garden Makers Vice President Dan Gluvna, the experience of putting together the dollhouse stretches the "Christmas spirit" past the holiday season into the rest of the year. He and other members dedicate their time into helping families and other organizations with their planting efforts.

The club recently planted a vegetable garden for a women's shelter, which provided food for the women and their children for the summer.

This experience, Gluvna said, can sum up what the spirit of the club is about.

"Anybody can belong to a club, but this is actually a working club which to me is the most important thing," Gluvna said. "There's a sense of building here in Hopelands Gardens. It's absolutely magical. When you come down here during the holiday season and you see the people who come here from everywhere, it's so wonderful just to know we're a part of that."

Ralon added that the best way for people to experience the true nature of the Garden Club is to donate their time all year long.

"I truly believe this is something we have in the city that few other cities have to offer," Ralon said. "It's the biggest dose of Christmas spirit you can have."

Visitors may experience the dollhouse during Christmas in Hopelands from 6 to 9:30 p.m. beginning Dec. 14.

Parking will be available at Citizens Park at 1060 Banks Mill Road, while handicap parking will be available at 135 Dupree Place.

Live entertainment will also be provided on all but the opening night, Ralon said. For a full list of scheduled bands, visit the 28th annual Christmas in Hopelands event page on the City of Aiken's Parks, Recreation and Tourism Facebook page.

Check the City of Aiken tourism City of Aiken, South Carolina Parks, Recreation and Tourism or the City of Aiken Explorer app for cancelations and weather updates.