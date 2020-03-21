There's a certain adrenaline rush riders can have when they're on the back of a horse. The wind flying about, the feel of the animal's thundering heartbeat against the rider's thighs; it's enough to make them feel like the are a whole other person.
Rolling behind one however, with the leather breaks of the animal in the palm of their hands, there is more of an understanding, a calmer rush that just separates them from the animal. It can make them feel like they're in a whole other time.
The Aiken Driving Club offers members the chance to experience this sensation – as well as how to drive horse-drawn carriages – in all its timeless glory.
Those who join the club have an opportunity to get closer to horses without riding one, especially those who may have previous injuries, with the club's ultimate mission to educate and create formal and informal drivers of all levels.
"It's really a great group of people who have gathered together for a common interest," said Peggy Dils, the Aiken Driving Club president.
The club has been around since 1985 and carries over 200 riding-and non-riding members from Aiken, Georgia, and all over the southeast, Dils said.
While the city doesn't allow carriages in downtown area, this hardly stops riders of the club from finding lovely driving spots in areas such as Hitchcock Woods, Windsor and other assorted farms that offer safe places for drivers and their four-legged companions.
Members within the club may also partake in several game days, and spring driving shows, carriage parades at the Aiken Trials and Aiken Steeplechase, as well as parades downtown and many other things.
However, the Aiken Driving Club is not just for Sunday drivers. Those in the club can also compete in competitions, which have the tendency to get dangerous.
Jennifer Matheson, who has been a member of the club for over 20 years, has competed multiple times in multiple competitions.
In 2013, Matheson acquired an ankle and shoulder injury during the the National Pair Pony Championship in Raeford, N.C. Despite this, Mathison went on to win the competition, a streak she carried on from her previous 2010 and 2011 competitions.
Other members like Matheson go on to competitions and have managed to pick up national and international championships along the way, including the famed Katydid Combined Driving Event.
"The club itself has an enormous amount of knowledge," Matheson said.
There is a way for anyone to contribute to the Aiken Driving Club, no matter their driving experience – even riders who simply would like to sit back and watch and volunteer at the events in town.
For the uncountable number of horse lovers in Aiken, the Aiken Driving Club allows members to take part in a certainly fitting sport for South Carolina's horse-obsessed city. Members can expect leisure or pulse-spiking rides, but may also gain an extensive appreciation for the animal pulling them along through the world.