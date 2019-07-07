Aiken residents can spend a "Sunday at the Museum" during a special lecture series coming up this summer.
Martha Schofield's legacy in African-American education and Mike Gibbons' memories on growing up in Aiken will be the topics of the Friends of the Aiken County Historical Museum's “Sunday at the Museum” ticketed lecture series at Banksia in July and August.
Lauren Virgo, the museum's executive director, will present “The Marvelous Martha Schofield: Her Legacy in African-American Education” at 2:30 p.m. July 28, according to a news release from the Friends of the Museum.
Schofield came to Aiken in 1868 to teach at a Freedmen’s Bureau School for formerly enslaved African Americans, according to the online South Carolina Encyclopedia.
When the school closed, she constructed a larger private residential school, which was later known as the Schofield Normal and Industrial School.
Schofield died in Aiken in 1916.
Virgo has worked professionally in both South Carolina and Georgia in the museum field since 2005. She graduated from Clemson University with a degree in History. She then received a Certificate of Museum Management and a master's degree in art history from USC Columbia.
Virgo has called the CSRA “home” for her entire life, according to a news release from the Friends of the Museum.
Gibbons will present “Growing up in Aiken: A Southern Point of View” at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 18.
Gibbons was born and raised in Aiken. He graduated from the University of Alabama in 1994 and returned to Aiken in 1995, and started work as a reporter at the Aiken Standard. He began writing his column, “Mike's Life,” in 1996 and continues the column to this day.
Gibbons left media in 2012 to work in nonprofits. That shift led him to relocate with his wife and two children to Charleston in 2014 to run the Charleston Regional Alliance for the Arts.
In 2019, Gibbons became the director of corporate development for Trident United Way.
Both lectures will be in the museum's ballroom. A reception will follow.
Tickets for each lecture are $15. Tickets are available by check or credit card only in the museum's gift shop.
The museum is housed in a 1930s Winter Colony mansion named "Banksia." Its 3.5 acre grounds are also home to a 1890s one-room schoolhouse and a log cabin built in 1808.
"The purpose of the Aiken County Historical Museum, under the direction of the Aiken County Historical Commission, is to collect and preserve historical material relating to Aiken County, to display and interpret such information to the public," according to the Aiken County government website.
During regular hours, there is no charge to visit the museum. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.
To learn more about the Aiken museum, its docent training program or the Friends of the Museum group, call 803-642-2015 or visit the museum's page on Facebook.
The museum is at 433 Newberry St. S.W.