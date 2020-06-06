Since 1989, the Aiken Chapter of The Links Inc. has been serving the community and forging friendships through scholarships, mentorships and community events.
“There were about 27 of us, I think,” said Rosemary English, the chapter’s president and a charter member.
The women’s service organization started in Aiken on April 22, 1989, she said. It’s one of around 288 chapters, English said.
Just last year, those chapters completed over 500,000 documented hours of service projects.
“We just felt that we wanted to do something good in the community, and we were Gems at first, OK; and Gems was just a group of ladies that did a lot of good stuff all over in the Aiken area,” English said, adding the group would bring cultural enrichment and social opportunities.
There are five facets of The Links Inc. – services to youth, performance and visual arts, national issues, international issues, and health and human services.
One annual local event The Links holds – usually on the third Sunday in May – is a scholarship giveaway.
“My fondest memories have to do with services to youth. That’s when we’ve been able to give so many scholarships to so many students and it’s just amazing,” English said.
This year is the 13th year the organization is giving out scholarships.
“We’re going to give 12 scholarships this year. Twelve $500 scholarships and two laptops,” English said.
The organizations honors “outstanding seniors” from various schools in the area, and the scholarships are awarded lottery-style.
“All of the kids we get are outstanding students,” English said.
“They’re either valedictorians or salutatorians or great athletes or great in art or great in character or great in service in their particular schools. They’re recommended by their schools. So we said, ‘Well, we don’t have any criteria for just getting the students, the schools are giving us that.’ So, once they come in and they sign in, they get a little card, card goes in the lottery.”
English recalled last year’s event, held at Old Macedonia Church in North Augusta, when one of the mothers of a student screamed and cheered when her child was given a scholarship.
“It was just really, really, very, very rewarding.”
The Links also does a mentorship program in schools, with the last two years taking place at Aiken Intermediate School, a newly created sixth-grade schools for students in Aiken.
“That’s important because even though we have wonderful teachers in schools in Aiken County, there are some kids that need a little bit more,” English said. “You know, just a little bit more.”
She said kids often don’t get the change to see role models that look like them in a lot of areas, and having a mentor gives them something to strive for.
She organization asks the school to recommend students to mentor who just need a little extra help. Some are struggling academically, and some are struggling with self-esteem, she said.
“Those are the kinds of students we work with; and we’ve made a big difference, and I’m very proud of that,” English said. The group also helps students with test prep, as well.
Another annual event the group holds is the Go Red for women heart luncheon.
That event, English said, is to keep people aware of how to keep their bodies healthy and healthy eating.
The Links has held events for the community, too.
“I remember – and this was before we even became Links, we were actually Gemstones then – there was a young man, his name was Charles Simpkins. He was getting ready to go to perform in the Olympics and we pulled together a big, I guess going away party, so to speak, out at Odell Weeks,” English said. She said the party was “just fantastic.” She said she doesn’t remember how Simpkins placed, but said it was so much fun pulling the party together.
She also recalled the first time the group brought the Ebony Fashion Fair to Aiken.
“We had about two weeks to pull it all together, because they usually come tour the south and they already have dates and they happened to have an open date, so we had two weeks to get tickets together and get them sold, and that turned out to be a wonderful, wonderful affair,” English said.
The organization places a big focus on friendship as well as service. Membership into the organization is by invitation only, to ensure women are committed.
This year for the first time, the Aiken and Augusta chapters went to the Aiken Trials.
“I think our theme was Reining in Friendship, so that was really nice,” English said, adding that everyone was so pleased with it, they decided to make it a yearly event.
Another event The Links has held is an art party, which they’ve had twice. Links In Living Color, it was called, and the group got together with members of the community and painted together.
“If someone had said to me, ‘Rosemary, I need you to do a painting,’ it would have been ‘No way, Jose,’” she laughed, but has two bright and colorful paintings she made to show for the events.
“It’s just the little things that bring people together with a common goal, you know, making a difference.”