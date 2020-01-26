The Greater Aiken Chamber of Commerce held its 102nd awards gala Jan. 17 at the USC Aiken Convocation Center. The annual awards gala celebrated the Savannah River Site and its 70th anniversary.
Each year, the Aiken Chamber of Commerce announces its people of the year, as well as small and large businesses of the year.
Sharon Rodgers, the United Way of Aiken County president, was named Woman of the Year, and Stuart MacVean, the president and CEO of Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, was named Man of the Year. Small Business of the Year went to Alison South Marketing Group, a creative firm with locations in both Aiken and Augusta. Large Business of the Year was awarded to Zeus Industrial Products, which employs hundreds locally and is generally involved in the aerospace, automotive, energy and medical fields, among others. Meybohm Real Estate agent Woody Malone was recognized as the chamber's Ambassador of the Year.