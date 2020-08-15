The Aiken Center for the Arts has taken an extraordinary step to include some of Aiken's oldest special needs individuals in its summer art camp program this year.
The center began offering its fifth summer Art and Music Camp for special needs to individuals age 14 and older in early August, giving them a chance to explore artistic skills they may not have known they had.
The camp ended earlier this month, but many of the campers will not forget the summer they had.
The additional camp was pursued in order to access a "need" to engage older special needs individuals in their interests, as well as with the rest of the community.
"The parents [of these individuals] say all the time that once they turn 16, people just kind of [forget] that they still want these experiences," said Tracy Seconi, program director for Aiken Center for the Arts. "They have some of the needs that they had as a child and that hasn't changed."
The camp itself provides experiences through art and music designed for all campers no matter their need, said Caroline Gwinn, executive director for the Aiken Center for the Arts, with each individual’s personal disability or need being addressed on a one-on-one basis.
The camp particularly focuses on those living with traumatic brain injuries, cerebral palsy and other physical and developmental disabilities, such as autism.
Following a grant and the support of several local communities, the center was able to expand the program for the older individuals free of charge.
Carter Boucher, a master teaching artist who volunteers at the camp and has years of experience helping those with special needs, attested to how the camp helps these older individuals, especially if they are returning campers.
“We had some kids in the original program that blossomed in amazing ways; where non-verbal kids came up and sing songs and kids who did not normally participate would make a project without their assistant's help,” Boucher said.
“A lot of those kids were starting to age out of the program … we could all see that they would benefit from coming here. Their parents would ask if they could come, but we just didn’t have a place for them.”
For many individuals young or older, the camp helps them work on social skills that may otherwise continue to be uncultivated, Boucher said.
Boucher described how several children who experience certain disabilities can cope with them thanks to the social environment the camps create.
"I had a kid who had a yelling problem," Boucher recalled. "By the second or third time, he ran around the room yelling … I said 'I don't yell that loud, can you teach me how to yell?' and he gave me this whole lesson."
For campers like Todd Love, simple activities such as leading the group's musical drum circle session are enough to boost his confidence and encourage him to be part of something he hadn't before.
"What happens … is that when a child learns how to communicate … they learn how to participate in these events … you help them belong," Boucher said.
Seconi mentioned that the center would be interested in offering this program to older special needs individuals as a small workshop on a more continuous basis one day, but would need to plan for the idea when the coronavirus isn’t a deciding factor.