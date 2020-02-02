Aiken Camellia Show: Flower enthusiasts enjoy blooms on display By Cindy Kubovic ckubovic@aikenstandard.com Cindy Kubovic Author email Feb 2, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 8 Buy Now Mary Musick and Brenda Beach Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic Buy Now Jim Dickson, Carolyn Dickson and Ozzie Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic Buy Now Paula Karrh and Kathy Cloessner Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic Buy Now Dot Poe, Bonnie Serpas and John Newsome Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic Buy Now Kitty Yundt, Kathy Cloessner and Paul Cloessner Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic Buy Now Ed Mann and Pam Kolb Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic Buy Now Linda Pickwell, Betsy Warren, Linda Davis and Patricia Burkey Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic Buy Now Lee Poe and Dot Poe Staff Photo by Cindy Kubovic Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An Aiken favorite was held at First Presbyterian Church’s gymnasium Jan. 18 in downtown with the Aiken Camellia Society hosting its annual Camellia Show. This year, over 1,400 blooms were on display. Cindy Kubovic is the staff photographer for the Aiken Standard. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Aiken Sunday Best Aiken Camellia Show Camellia Show Cindy Kubovic Author email This Week's Circulars