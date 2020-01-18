Every year, the Aiken Branch of the American Association of University Women conducts one of Aiken’s most popular events.
On the opening day of the Books-N-Things Fair, hundreds of bargain hunters are waiting in line when the doors open and many more arrive later to shop.
Last year, the Books-N-Things Fair was the best ever in terms of fundraising, generating a record amount of more than $60,000.
“We all love books, and it’s nice to have money to give away,” said Aiken Branch President Martha Ebel of the rewards of AAUW membership. “We all have college educations, and we like to help other people get them. One of our members went to college on an AAUW scholarship. It’s really fun to get to know the different people. They are very interesting, and we have a good group.”
Ebel has been an Aiken Branch member for 13 years.
“I joined AAUW after I retired,” she said. “I was the minister for pastoral care at First Presbyterian Church.”
Founded in 1881, AAUW is a nonprofit headquartered in Washington, D.C. The organization’s mission is to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education and advocacy.
The Aiken Branch is the AAUW’s largest affiliate in South Carolina. It has 63 members.
“That’s because the book sale is so much fun,” said Ebel of the group’s size. “It’s a heck of a lot of work, but it’s really fun.”
According to Ebel, she and her Aiken Branch colleagues “mostly focus” on the education part of the AAUW mission.
“In the last five years, we’ve given away roughly $200,000,” she said. “Last year, we gave a scholarship to a nursing student, and she said if she hadn’t had that scholarship, she would have had to drop out.”
During the Aiken Branch’s Evening of Philanthropy on Jan. 14, the recipients of funding included Aiken Technical College, Public Education Partners of Aiken County, USC Aiken, Lloyd Kennedy Charter School and the Cumbee Center to Assist Abused Persons.
The 2020 edition of the Books-N-Things Fair is scheduled for March 6, 7 and 8.
It will be held at the same place as it was last year, the former site of Bargain Blowouts Furniture at 240 University Parkway.
In addition to tens of thousands of books, there will be vinyl records, CDs, DVDs and sheet music available for purchase. There also will be a section known as Attic Treasures that will have knickknacks, Christmas decorations and other items.
“It’s a tradition in Aiken,” said Ebel of the Books-N-Things Fair. “People call me all the time all year long about it. I think why it’s so successful is because it’s so well known and the prices are so cheap.”
Most hardback books sell for $2 apiece, and paperbacks can be purchased for 50 cents.
“We already have four lockers full of books and Attic Treasures for this year at Whiskey Road Self Storage,” Ebel said.