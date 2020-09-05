The Aiken Bicycle Club isn't just for the serious cyclists in the area.
"We have everything from full-fledged competitors to electric bikes," said Kai Fernandez, the club's president.
The club, which has been active since the late 1980s, is a group of cyclists in Aiken County who have joined the club for a variety of reasons.
Fernandez said that many members joined for training, camaraderie and because there is safety in numbers while riding a bicycle.
Fernandez and his wife, Tracie, have always liked liked mountain biking. They decided to get road bikes a few years ago and branch out, which is when they found out about the club.
"We kept seeing this group of cyclists while we were riding," said Fernandez. "One day, one of them rode by us and approached us about joining the club. We checked it out and decided to join."
The club has different weekly rides. There are Saturday and Sunday rides year-round. The Saturday ride is called a "club ride" and is typically a longer distance ride. The Sunday ride is a "no-drop ride" where no rider is left behind. If a rider starts to lag or slow down, another member drops back to be beside them. This is to encourage new riders and help them get involved.
During the summers, the club adds Tuesday and Thursday night club rides. These rides often split up into a few different groups, allowing riders to ride at a pace that best suits them.
The club also operates a Facebook page where any member can post about rides, good trails or about other upcoming events. Members also post about their bikes or if they're looking to sell or buy equipment.
Fernandez said that while the group used to be primarily road bikers, it's morphed into a more wide-ranging group of riders.
"We also have people who do mountain riding and gravel roads," said Fernandez.
The coronavirus pandemic has had an effect on club members, but it hasn't stopped them entirely.
"Over the last few months, we've had more people riding solo and some still do," said Fred Adams, a member of the club. "Now, we're being more socially distant and try to space out while we're riding and not be in as tight of a pack. We also have been more careful when coughing or clearing our noses while riding."
There is a membership fee to join, which Fernandez said is mainly to cover insurance costs if a rider is injured while riding with the club. The fee is $20 per person, or $30 for a family.
Riders must wear a helmet while cycling with the club, and children under the age of 16 must be with an adult.
Adams said that the group has some members who do races and other events. One of the group's members, Jamie Babcock, placed 64 out of 1,300 riders at the Leadville 100 in Leadville, Colorado, which was a 104-mile ride.
Some members of the group will ride 80, 90 or even 100 miles in a day, according to Adams. He also said that there are some "very strong ladies, as well."
"I think that the club is in a very good position," Adams said. "Over the last 10 years, it's really been brought back to life."