The Aiken Downtown Development Association held its fifth annual Lip Sync Battle at Newberry Hall on Saturday, Feb. 8. The event included four one-on-one competitions with the winner being determined by audience applause. And overall winner was chose by people who paid to vote, with proceeds being raised for the ADDA. The hosts for the event were Eric and Allison Brinkley. Josh “Moose” Nicholson was crowned the night's overall winner. Laughter erupted throughout the room during his performance of “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo. The Lip Sync Battle also featured such acts as the Jackson 5 and NSYNC.
— Photos by Allen Riddick, story by Michel'le Jackson