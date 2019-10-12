The Aiken Chapter of the American Association of University Women, or AAUW, held An Evening of Honor: Named Gift Recipients’ Recognition Dinner on Oct. 7 at the Daniel Lloyd Jr. Educational Complex in Aiken.
Fifteen individuals were recognized for their work as educators, Aiken Branch members or spouses and Books ’n’ Things Fair volunteers.
The honorees included Marshall Cain, Dr. Kent Cubbage, Lee Dane, Dr. Doris Hickson, Pam Leitz, Emilee Meek, Eric Muhlbaier and Suzanne Ozment.
The others were Francesca Pataro, Dr. Frank Roberson, the late Irene Rudnick, Debbie Sessions, Sheila Suggs-Green, Cindy Ward and Sharon Worley.
For each $500 it donates to the AAUW at the national level, the Aiken Branch recognizes a person or an organization.
The 2019 Books ’n’ Things Fair set a record, raising more than $50,000.