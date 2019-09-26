Kathy Boyette, Audience Development and Retention

Blackville-Hilda at Wagener-Salley

Barnwell at Midland Valley

Strom Thurmond at North Augusta

Ridge Spring-Monetta at Williston-Elko

Crescent at Fox Creek

Silver Bluff at Swansea

Last Week: 7-3

Overall: 31-9

Kyle Dawson, Sports Reporter

Blackville-Hilda at Wagener-Salley

Barnwell at Midland Valley

Strom Thurmond at North Augusta

Ridge Spring-Monetta at Williston-Elko

Crescent at Fox Creek

Silver Bluff at Swansea

Last Week: 8-2

Overall: 33-7

Eric Russell, Multimedia Editor

Blackville-Hilda at Wagener-Salley

Barnwell at Midland Valley

Strom Thurmond at North Augusta

Ridge Spring-Monetta at Williston-Elko

Crescent at Fox Creek

Silver Bluff at Swansea

Last Week: 9-1

Overall: 30-10