Kathy Boyette, Audience Development and Retention
Blackville-Hilda at Wagener-Salley
Barnwell at Midland Valley
Strom Thurmond at North Augusta
Ridge Spring-Monetta at Williston-Elko
Crescent at Fox Creek
Silver Bluff at Swansea
Last Week: 7-3
Overall: 31-9
Kyle Dawson, Sports Reporter
Blackville-Hilda at Wagener-Salley
Barnwell at Midland Valley
Strom Thurmond at North Augusta
Ridge Spring-Monetta at Williston-Elko
Crescent at Fox Creek
Silver Bluff at Swansea
Last Week: 8-2
Overall: 33-7
Eric Russell, Multimedia Editor
Blackville-Hilda at Wagener-Salley
Barnwell at Midland Valley
Strom Thurmond at North Augusta
Ridge Spring-Monetta at Williston-Elko
Crescent at Fox Creek
Silver Bluff at Swansea
Last Week: 9-1
Overall: 30-10