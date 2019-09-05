Kathy Boyette, Audience Development and Retention

Silver Bluff at Barnwell

Greenwood at Aiken

North Augusta at Grovetown

South Aiken at Strom Thurmond

C.A. Johnson at Fox Creek

Ridge Spring-Monetta at Whitmire

Eau Claire at Wagener-Salley

Last Week: 8-0

Overall: 12-3

Kyle Dawson, Sports Reporter

Silver Bluff at Barnwell

Greenwood at Aiken

North Augusta at Grovetown

South Aiken at Strom Thurmond

C.A. Johnson at Fox Creek

Ridge Spring-Monetta at Whitmire

Eau Claire at Wagener-Salley

Last Week: 7-1

Overall: 12-3

Eric Russell, Multimedia Editor

Silver Bluff at Barnwell

Greenwood at Aiken

North Augusta at Grovetown

South Aiken at Strom Thurmond

C.A. Johnson at Fox Creek

Ridge Spring-Monetta at Whitmire

Eau Claire at Wagener-Salley

Last Week: 6-2

Overall: 10-5