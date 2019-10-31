Kathy Boyette, Audience Development and Retention

Silver Bluff at Fox Creek

North Augusta at Aiken

Midland Valley at South Aiken

Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Barnwell

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at Ridge Spring-Monetta

Denmark-Olar at Williston-Elko

Last week: 9-1

Overall: 65-18

Kyle Dawson, Sports Reporter

Silver Bluff at Fox Creek

North Augusta at Aiken

Midland Valley at South Aiken

Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Barnwell

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at Ridge Spring-Monetta

Denmark-Olar at Williston-Elko

Last week: 8-2

Overall: 70-13

Eric Russell, Multimedia Editor

Silver Bluff at Fox Creek

North Augusta at Aiken

Midland Valley at South Aiken

Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Barnwell

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at Ridge Spring-Monetta

Denmark-Olar at Williston-Elko

Last week: 7-3

Overall: 65-18